Anyone mind if I just go with the meta description for the intro on this one? I just got done wrapping up the news post on Jacoby Brissett, so let’s not waste any time and jump into the fantasy football weeds of this story.

Brissett, 34 next month, wasn’t having a great season with the Cardinals. He’s sporting a TD to INT ratio of 10-7 on the season through eight games. The Ravens are surely more functional than the Cardinals, but can he really light it up overnight?

Let’s consider this. Joe Fagnano is starting this week as the trade details wrap up. Then he’s got 11 days to learn the playbook to make his first start against the Chargers on Monday Night. Is that really enough time to be prepared and put up fantasy relevant stats?

The good news is that Baltimore has better talent than Arizona. How hard is it to hand the ball off to Derrick Henry? Zay Flowers is a better target than anything that Arizona has. Well, I guess minus Trey McBride, because Mark Andrews isn’t going to come close to replicating that part of things. Ja’Kobi Lane is a nice, exciting young piece, though. Either way, the Ravens franchise is a much more functional organization.

In terms of value, I’m not sure this one is super complex. Brissett is probably best slotted in as your QB3 in superflex. You can’t count on him, but he can bring in consistent two touchdown games for you. For best ball, if he’s your third guy to slot in, that’s probably a contending team building slot for him. I’m not trading an arm and a leg for the guy, but he’s very much worth rostering.

Just a quick note on the Cardinals side of things. Can’t imagine the Gardner Minshew thing lasts long. He’s cool in short spurts, but key word on short. Get your waiver claims ready for Carson Beck. He’s going to start the weeks that matter.

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The post Fantasy Football: Jacoby Brissett Takes Over In Baltimore appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.