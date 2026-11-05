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NFL Week 9 Best Bets

Following a couple of rough 1-4 weeks, we were able to get back on track a bit, going 3-2 this last week. However, that means we still have room for improvement and hopefully this week we can put a 4-1 week on the board. With that now behind us let’s get into the picks. As always make your bets alongside us over on our Vendetta Fantasy Contests.

Trevor Lawrence Under 29.5 Passing Attempts (-106)

I love this bet for a number of reasons. For one, Trevor Lawrence, on average this season, is under that number of attempts per game at 28.3. Going under this number in five of his first eight games this season.

On top of that, Jacksonville will be heavy favorites with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley hurt. So the Jags shouldn’t have to rely very heavily on Lawrence to win this game.

The run game has also been better for Jacksonville as of late, and I expect them to find a lot of success on the ground against this Baltimore defense. For all these reasons, I expect Lawrence to have a very light load as a passer.

Miami Dolphins +7 vs Detroit Lions (-110)

I gotta say despite the obvious bad record, I really love and respect the heart this Dolphins team plays with every week. They dont have a good roster yet prove to be an annoying opponent every week rather than simply rolling over and dying like many tanking teams do.

Morale also couldn’t be higher for the Dolphins, who are coming off their first win of the season. The Lions also have real momentum following a win against the rival Vikings. However, for Detroit, I think that big win could actually lead to a letdown game against a team they overlook.

The game is also in Miami, which has given plenty of teams issues in the past. I still think Detroit wins this game, but I’m confident Miami can keep the ball on the ground and prevent the Lions from taking control of the game.

Aaron Jones Over 32.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

Jordan Mason being more or less fully worked back into this offense makes this bet a little scary at the moment. However, Aaron Jones is still seeing the field enough for me to feel confident in him picking up 33 yards on the ground.

Even with Mason getting more of the traditional carries, in an ideal game script for Minnesota, Jones is still getting around 15 carries as the RB2. If he is even close to that many carries, Jones will have an easy time eclipsing 32 rushing yards

Zay Flowers Over 47.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

I know Joe Fagnano is making his first-ever NFL start, leading you to believe I’m crazy for taking this bet. Well, I think this is a rare case where Vegas is actually overcorrecting a little bit.

It’s no surprise Derrick Henry will be getting a lot of carries Thursday Night. The Jaguars though, will be expecting this so the Ravens will have to throw the ball in some way shape or form. That likely will come in the form of screens, RPOs, and other quick hitters. Areas where Zay Flowers excels.

Flowers has the breakaway speed to turn any catch into a 50-plus-yard gain. So even if the Ravens and Fagnano can’t stretch the ball down the field a ton, I still think Flowers can find his way to over 47 receiving yards. Heck, Fagnano threw the ball 21 times last week. That’s gotta mean they believe in him somewhat, right?

Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-120)

It may be clear Josh Jacobsisn’t a very good human being. However, what is also clear is that he is still very good at football, and the Packers are going to use him while they have them. I don’t know how many more games he plays this year, but I do know he’s playing this week.

The run game for the Packers has continued to struggle with the return of Jacobs. That offensive line is just a mess that even the talents of Josh Jacobs can’t mask. However, Jacobs does give the Packers a true threat in the backfield in the red zone. Unlike other backs on this roster, Jacobs has the ability to break tackles and turn a nothing play into something.

Jacobs has also been incredibly valuable as a pass catcher, providing yet another way for him to get this one touchdown. Red zone carries plus catches out of the backfield? Yeah I like Jacobs to get into the endzone this Sunday.

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