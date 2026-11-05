The Baltimore Ravens are dialing up the Jacoby Brissett button. Check out all the news on the trade with the Arizona Cardinals. (Baltimore Ravens on Giphy)

Ravens Trade For Jacoby Brissett After Losing Tyler Huntley Via Injury

The Baltimore Ravens are attempting to save their season after getting hit with the injury bug at the quarterback position. Lamar Jackson has been lost for the season with a thumb injury. Then they lost Tyler Huntley to turf toe.

Undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano is in line to start on Thursday Night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Baltimore has any chance to get back into the postseason, it sure as hell isn’t going to happen with Fagnano.

So the Ravens are doing something about it. Jacoby Brissett was sent to the doghouse in Arizona. Gardner Minshew has taken over the starting job, and Carson Beck will ultimately be given that chance later in the season. The two sides came together on a trade that will come together over the weekend. The plan is to have Brissett start the following week, which is Monday Night against the Chargers. We’ll see after the weekend what the actual compensation is for the trade.

Brissett, 34 next month, has completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in eight games this season for the Cardinals.

We’ll see what happens, but it is worth pointing out that Jackson, Brissett, and Huntley are all from the same region on Florida. Odds are, they probably run those three back as the quarterback room for 2027. Given how often Lamar goes down, Brissett should probably be kept beyond the conclusion of this season.

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The post Ravens Trade For Jacoby Brissett After Losing Tyler Huntley Via Injury appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.