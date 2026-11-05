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Florida State Fired Mike Norvell

After years of declining results and a once-promising program losing its identity, Florida State has decided that enough is enough. Mike Norvell’s tenure comes to an end as the Seminoles look to rebuild their football program.

Florida State announced that head coach Mike Norvell had been relieved of his duties, ending a seven-year tenure in Tallahassee. The decision comes after years of disappointment, declining results, and growing frustration among a fanbase that once believed Norvell could restore the Seminoles to national prominence.

The final straw came when Florida State suffered a 36-24 home loss to Clemson. The defeat dropped the Seminoles to 3-5 and continued a troubling trend that had followed the program through Norvell’s final years. Norvell leaves Florida State with a 41-39 overall record, a far cry from the expectations that followed his historic 2023 campaign.

The 2023 season represented the peak of Norvell’s tenure. The Seminoles finished the regular season undefeated at 13-0, captured the ACC Championship, and put together a 19-game winning streak. Despite their accomplishments, Florida State was controversially left out of the College Football Playoff.

At the time, Norvell was viewed as one of college football’s brightest coaches. He had taken a struggling program and turned it into a legitimate national championship contender. Because of that, Florida State rewarded him with a lucrative contract extension, seemingly securing its future under his leadership.

However, the momentum disappeared almost immediately. Florida State followed its undefeated regular season with a disappointing 2-10 campaign in 2024. Things improved slightly in 2025, but a 5-7 record and another season without a bowl appearance did little to restore confidence.

With Norvell out, Florida State has appointed Rick Stockstill as its interim head coach while beginning a national search for its next leader. The coaching search will be one of the most important decisions in the program’s recent history. The next head coach will face significant pressure to straighten things out.

Norvell’s firing represents the end of a disappointing chapter for Florida State football. It’ll be interesting to see where they go from here and if they can bounce back after a couple of disappointing seasons.

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