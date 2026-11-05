Fantasy Football: Joe Milton Takes Over For Eagles

Joe Milton is taking over for the Philadelphia Eagles at quarterback. Let’s talk about what it means in terms of fantasy football! (Tennessee Football on Giphy)

The day has come when Joe Milton is the guy for an NFL team. It took a weird route to get here, but that day has come. Milton didn’t make the Cowboys roster to open the season, but was scooped up by the Eagles and will start three weeks after signing with them. Let’s have a quick chat about the fantasy football implications here because I think they’re worth talking about.

Milton, 26, was a 6th round pick by the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft. I was fairly high on him coming out of college. The scouting report here was pretty straightforward. The dude has serious tools. In terms of pure arm strength, it’s top-of-the-line good. Like to the point where it might be the best in the entire league. His brain just doesn’t work. Slow to react to things and couldn’t keep up with the speed of the game. You got serious wow plays, but nothing that ever sustained, and he couldn’t really boom with Tennessee and Heupel’s offense that produced video game numbers from Hendon Hooker the season prior.

Here’s the kicker. There’s no way he can possibly know the playbook. The menu they’re calling for the guy is probably extremely thin. At the same time, they couldn’t possibly trot out Tanner McKee any longer. McKee was a bad impression of Aidan O’Connell. A total statue that couldn’t move, and barely could complete a pass. Milton will at least be able to adapt and run around back there.

The worry here is that if you invest in Milton, it’s very possible that their season goes off the rails and they give Cole Payton a chance. Payton was just drafted out of North Dakota State, and if the season is truly over, why wouldn’t he get a chance? It’s also possible that Milton balls out and steals this job as a placeholder for whoever they draft next year, or the year after. I think I can speak for everyone when I say Jalen Hurts isn’t going to play for this team ever again.

I would take the shot here. Odds are that Milton’s sitting on your waiver wire. I’d pick him up. Sure, the Eagles are banged up, but Milton has real talent, and he’s going to be playing with some dudes. The NFC East race is also far from over. There’s too much talent to feel guilty about taking the dart throw here. If Milton balls out and takes the reigns for next year, no one should be suprised.

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