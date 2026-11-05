(GIF Courtesy of GIPHy // DAZN Belgium)

Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From Portugal

One of the greatest careers in international soccer history has officially ended. Cristiano Ronaldoannounced that he will retire from representing Portugal after the November international break, ending a remarkable 23-year journey with his national team.

At 41, Ronaldo leaves the international stage as the men’s all-time leading international goalscorer, with 146 goals in 234 appearances. His departure marks the conclusion of an era for Portuguese soccer and international football as a whole. He holds the record for most appearances in men’s international soccer.

When Ronaldo made his senior international debut in August 2003, Portugal was still searching for its first major international trophy. Over the next two decades, he would become the face of a generation that transformed the country’s standing in world soccer.

His greatest achievement came at the 2016 European Championship. Despite suffering an early injury in the final against France, Ronaldo remained involved from the sidelines as Portugal secured a historic 1-0 victory in extra time. It was the country’s first major international trophy.

Three years later, Ronaldo helped Portugal capture the inaugural UEFA Nations League, scoring a hat-trick in the semifinal against Switzerland. Portugal would win the competition again in 2025, adding another international trophy to his collection.

His longevity was particularly remarkable. Ronaldo became the first player to score at six different men’s World Cups, finding the back of the net at the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and 2026 tournaments. However, his departure comes after a difficult period with the Portuguese national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from international soccer represents much more than the departure of another legendary player. It marks the conclusion of a career that helped redefine what was possible for Portugal. From a promising teenager making his debut in 2003 to the captain lifting the European Championship trophy in 2016, Ronaldo experienced nearly everything international soccer could offer.

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