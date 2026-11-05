(Photo Courtesy of Nova-Ace)

Malachi Toney Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

The Miami Hurricanes have suffered a significant setback heading into one of the biggest games of their season. Star wide receiver Malachi Toney is expected to undergo surgery after suffering a high ankle sprain during Wednesday’s practice.

Toney suffered a high ankle sprain and is scheduled to undergo surgery. The initial recovery timeline remains uncertain until the procedure is complete, but there is optimism that the injury will not end his season. The Hurricanes hope to have him return for the College Football Playoff.

Toney has established himself as one of the most dangerous offensive players in college football. Through eight games, the sophomore has recorded 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns, putting him among the nation’s leaders in all three categories. Toney has accounted for approximately 35% of the Hurricanes’ receptions, 39% of their receiving yards, and 46% of their receiving touchdowns this season.

His absence will force Miami to find production elsewhere in an offense that has relied heavily on his ability to create explosive plays. They will need other offensive weapons to step up in his place. Cooper Barkate could become an even bigger part of the passing attack. Barkate has recorded 28 receptions for 372 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Toney’s injury comes at an especially difficult time for Miami, which enters the weekend 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Hurricanes were preparing for a top-five matchup against the Fighting Irish, but now must adjust their offensive game plan without the player who has been at the center of their success this season.

Although losing Toney is a major setback, the Hurricanes’ season is far from over. Miami still has an undefeated record and a chance to establish itself as a national championship contender. It’ll be interesting to see whether Miami’s offense can keep up the same level of production.

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The post Malachi Toney Will Miss The Rest Of The Season appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.