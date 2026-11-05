What are the Detroit Lions going to do in terms of the next contract for Sam LaPorta? Here’s why I think they should pass on paying their starting tight end. (GIF Courtesy of GIPHY // NFL)

Why the Lions Should Pass on Paying Sam LaPorta

In case you missed it, Sam LaPorta had some spicy comments about his current contract situation with the Lions. I’ll also add that he sounded zesty in a, I don’t swing that way, vernacular, but maybe he hangs out with Michael Sam, who knows! Before we dive into the weeds on this one, Ashley has a prior post on this that will catch you up to speed.

Here’s where I’m at with it. I think if the Lions are smart, they’ll follow the same pattern they did with TJ Hockenson.

What did they do with Hockenson? They traded him to the Vikings for a second round pick. They used that same second round pick on LaPorta. They got a younger, better, and cheaper player. It’s time to do that again.

Now maybe Detroit can’t trade LaPorta given that it will sting their current team’s odds. However, they will likely get a premium comp pick if they just let him walk in free agency. If they’re smart, they just take another Iowa TE in the form of DJ Vonnahme to replace him.

I understand that people think the cap is a myth, but at some point the Lions are going to have to make a choice. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, and even Penei Sewell make their money. How much can you pay the 4th fiddle in the offense when you’re also paying a premium for Jared Goff? It’s either keep the roster and find a new quarterback, or take the same route they did last time.

LaPorta can be angry all he wants, but we’re talking about a guy who is basically averaging 11 yards per catch throughout his NFL career. That’s incredibly replaceable when the Lions have the current infrastructure they do. Especially after those zesty comments, but I’m on giving LaPorta a top of the market tight end deal.

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