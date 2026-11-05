Champions League Matchday 4 Takeaways

The UEFA Champions League delivered another eventful round of fixtures during Matchday 4, with European heavyweights making statements, underdogs producing memorable performances, and several major clubs facing questions about their form. Here are the biggest takeaways from the latest round of Champions League action.

1. PSG Looks Like The Team To Beat In Europe

If there was one team that made the biggest statement during Matchday 4, it was Paris Saint-Germain. The defending European champions dismantled Villarreal 6-0 on the road, delivering one of the most impressive performances of the league phase so far.

Despite losing several key players against Barcelona in Matchday 3, the French giants didn’t lose a step. Their attacking depth, aggressive pressing and ability to overwhelm opponents was eviden through the entire match as Villarreal failed to produce any true chances.

The victory kept PSG unbeaten through four matches and helped them set the standard for what it takes to win the title. Without question they have reinforced their position among the favorites to win another European title.

Bayern Munich Sent A Warning To The Rest Of Europe

After strumbling the past two weeks, Bayern Munich picked up one of the most important victories of the round, defeating Atlético Madrid 2-0 away from home.

Atlético’s home ground has historically been a difficult place for visiting teams, but Bayern looked comfortable throughout the contest. The breakthrough came in the 53rd minute when Lennart Karl opened the scoring. Konrad Laimer doubled the advantage in the 73rd minute.

The result was particularly important for Bayern because of the quality of their opposition. Atlético are known for their defensive organization and ability to frustrate Europe’s biggest clubs, but Bayern found a way through. Their victory in Madrid is another reminder that they should be considered serious contenders for the trophy.

Como Cannot Be Ignored

One of the most shocking results of Matchday 4 came from Como. They demolished Lens 9-1 setting a record for the biggest away in in Champions League history.

Como is quietly one of the most dangerous teams in the Champions League. They have scored 19 goals so far and thier goal differential of +13 is second only to the reigning back-to-back champions PSG. They are able to create countless opportunities during games and can put any team on the backfoot.

They are currently sitting at fourth in the table and can easily qualify for the round of 16. More teams are going to need to pay attention to them if they want to remain in the competition.

Manchester United Showed Resilience

Manchester United produced one of the most entertaining performances of Matchday 4, coming from two goals down to defeat Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford. Roma appeared to be in control after Matías Soulé and Donyell Malen scored inside the opening 16 minutes.

However, Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the 57th minute before Matheus Cunha took over the contest. The Brazilian scored twice late in the match, completing the comeback and giving United all three points. The victory demonstrated United’s attacking potential and ability to respond when facing adversity. However, the defensive problems that allowed Roma to establish an early two-goal advantage remain a concern.

For Roma this is the second time they have given up a two goal lead in the Champions League. They also blew a 3-1 lead to Real Madrid in Matchday 2. This raises some questions about thier ability to finish games and defend down the stretch.

Barcelona And Inter Continued Building Momentum

Barcelona delivered another convincing performance, defeating Aston Villa 3-0. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring just six minutes into the match, giving Barcelona an early advantage. Raphinha then scored twice in the second half to secure a comfortable victory.

Barcelona’s performance was particularly encouraging because of how effectively they controlled the match. Their attacking players consistently created problems for Villa, while their defensive organization prevented the English side from finding a way back into the contest.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan also enjoyed an impressive night, defeating Feyenoord 3-0 in Rotterdam. Yann Bisseck, Francesco Pio Esposito and Piotr Zieliński all scored as Inter continued their strong run of performances. They have now won two games in a row and are showing signs of improvement.

Real Madrid Find Another Way To Win

Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the competition with a dramatic 3-2 victory over AEK Athens. Despite falling behind twice, Madrid found a way to secure all three points. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé scored to bring Madrid level before Federico Valverde delivered the decisive goal in stoppage time.

Despite the fact that Real Madrid is still undefeated in the Champions League they have showed signs of struggling. They have had to mount two comebacks in the past three games. On top of that, they have struggled to defend, conceeding seven goals.

If they want to stay a dangerous team then they have to put on better showings against weaker teams. When they reach the round of 16 they could struggle against stronger opponents.

Final Thoughts

Matchday 4 provided an important look at where several of Europe’s biggest clubs stand as the Champions League season progresses. PSG continue to look like the most dangerous team in the competition, Bayern Munich demonstrated their ability to win against elite opposition, and Real Madrid once again showed why they are never out of a match.

With four matches remaining before the knockout stages, the margin for error will continue to shrink. Teams looking to secure automatic qualification for the Round of 16 will need to maintain their momentum, while those falling behind will have to start picking up results.

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