College Football Week 8 Takeaways

(Photo made courtesy of ChatGPT)

Week 8 delivered another round of shocking upsets, dominant performances, and results that could have major implications for the College Football Playoff. Three top-10 teams suffered defeats, including No. 2 BYU, No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 8 Texas Tech. Meanwhile, No. 1 Miami continued its impressive season, and Texas secured a much-needed victory to keep its playoff hopes alive. Here are the biggest takeaways from Week 8.

The Big 12 Takes A Massive Hit

The Big 12 entered Week 8 with an opportunity to establish itself as one of the strongest conferences in college football. BYU entered as the No. 2 ranked team in the country while Texas Tech was No. 8. Instead, two of its biggest playoff contenders suffered devastating losses.

BYU entered Saturday undefeated and riding high after beating Notre Dame. However, the Cougars couldn’t carry that momentum into their matchup against UCF, falling 39-31 in double overtime. UCF quarterback Keyone Jenkins delivered one of his best performances of the season, throwing for 293 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. The Knights also accumulated 463 total yards against a BYU defense that struggled to contain their offense.

No. 8 Texas Tech suffered its first loss of the season, falling 37-24 to Cincinnati. The Bearcats dominated the second quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points to take control. Cincinnati running back Cole Tabb rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown, including a 58-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

These two losses complicate everything in the Big 12. Utah stands at the top, currently undefeated after beating Houston. However, there are now multiple one-loss teams that all have a chance to make the playoffs inlcuding, including BYU, Texas Tech, and Arizona.

While several highly ranked teams struggled, No. 1 Miami continued to dominate. The Hurricanes improved to 7-0 following a convincing 52-23 victory over Pittsburgh, reinforcing their status as one of the favorites to win the national championship.

Quarterback Darian Mensah delivered another outstanding performance, completing 31 of 37 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns. However, wide receiver Malachi Toney stole the show. Toney finished with 16 receptions for 194 yards and three touchdowns, delivering one of the weekend’s most impressive individual performances.

Miami’s offense accumulated 506 total yards and controlled possession for more than 36 minutes. Their only real struggle all season came against Florida State. However, that has always been a struggle game for them, and now they are in position to win out.

Few teams entered Week 8 facing more pressure than Texas. After beginning the season ranked No. 1, the Longhorns suffered two losses that threatened to derail their national championship aspirations. Because of that, their game against No. 7 Ole Miss was a win-or-go-home situation.

The Longhorns delivered, beating Ole Miss 34-27 behind a strong rushing attack and timely offensive plays. Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 212 yards and a touchdown while adding two rushing scores. However, running back Raleek Brown provided the biggest spark, rushing for 157 yards on 23 carries.

There are still some questions about the defense after the Rebels scored 21 unanswered points to tie the game. However, improving to 5-2 gives this team a major boost, and another ranked victory on their schedule that strengthens their argument for a playoff spot.

USC’s Problems Are Becoming Impossible To Ignore

USC entered the season hoping to establish itself as a legitimate Big Ten contender. However, Saturday’s 24-7 loss to Wisconsin raised serious concerns about the direction of Lincoln Riley’s program. The Trojans struggled offensively throughout the game, managing just 241 total yards and seven points. To make things worse, they finished the game with negative 17 rushing yards.

Now the Trojans are sitting at 6-2 and 3-2 in conference play. They have struggled when the passing game doesn’t deliver, putting their status as playoff contenders in doubt. Now, they have a date with Ohio State, which is coming fresh off a bye week and looking to prove that they are still one of the best teams in the country.

Indiana Survives, But Its Offense Raises Concerns

Defending national champion Indiana entered its matchup against Michigan looking to strengthen its playoff position. However, they did the opposite. They barely escaped Ann Arbor with a 13-6 overtime win. Quarterback Josh Hoover struggled, completing just eight of 18 passes for 81 yards and an interception. Overall, the Hoosiers finished with 212 yards.

This is the third straight game in which the Hoosiers have failed to score more than 20 points. While the defense is still performing at a high level, if the offense continues to struggle, they could face some serious issues in the playoffs when they face teams that can score tons of points.

Final Thoughts

Week 8 reinforced one of the defining themes of the 2026 college football season: there are no guaranteed victories. BYU and Texas Tech learned that lesson the hard way, while Miami, Utah, and UCLA took advantage of the chaos to strengthen their positions. Teams are starting to figure out exactly where they stand in their respective conferences and the playoff picture. Because of that, there is a lot that is going to happen in Week 9 that will change people’s perspectives on teams.

***



Click Here for more College Football Content

Subscribe to Vendetta’s Twitch

Subscribe to Vendetta’s YouTube

Check out Vendetta Fantasy Contests

The post College Football Week 8 Takeaways appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.