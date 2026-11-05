Graphic Created With Canva

1 Takeaway From Each NFL Week 8 Game

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season is officially over. There were some interesting matchups, and a reason to watch every single Sunday game.

Now that the week has concluded, let’s dive into takeaways from each game.

Panthers played rough all around

Not only did the Panthers’ defense give up 27 points, but the offense struggled as well.

Bryce Young completed 23 of his 41 pass attempts. Although he finished with 209 passing yards, he threw just one touchdown. The Packers intercepted him once and sacked him six times.

The run game finished with just 82 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The Panthers needed better third-and fourth-quarter production to have turned the game in their favor, especially given how the Packers did not score in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, the Panthers’ offense was only able to get one touchdown in the final frame, although they did not get the two-point conversion. Carolina only scored three points in the third quarter as well.

The loss to Green Bay marks two straight tough losses for Carolina.

However, the Panthers made big moves with their defensive coaching staff. Hopefully, for Carolina, this helps turn things around.

The loss isn’t the worst part for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a right thumb injury on the offense’s first play of the game and will now have thumb surgery and be placed on injured reserve. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter shared the information following the loss to Buffalo. The Ravens uploaded the video of the press conference on BaltimoreRavens.com.

It even appears that the injury could end Jackson’s 2026 NFL season, based on what Minter said.

It’s unfortunate for the Ravens to be without their star quarterback yet again. Jackson returned against Buffalo from his high ankle sprain. Jackson last played in Week 4 against the Titans.

The Ravens also lost quarterback Tyler Huntley for the season, who entered the game for Jackson, due to a turf toe injury. ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Wednesday.

Cam Ward deserves props

The Titans quarterback had just one game throwing over 200 yards, and he did not have a game throwing more than one touchdown pass entering the game against Cincinnati.

That changed against the Bengals.

Cam Ward threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns against Cincinnati. He did not throw an interception, and he was sacked twice.

The Titans put up 36 points in the loss to the Bengals.

Despite the loss, this was a very productive game for Ward and the offense. Hopefully, they can keep this offensive momentum rolling, especially Ward.

Cowboys fail to do what is needed

The Cowboys have not been able to string together wins this season, and that could have changed against the Cardinals.

Dallas failed to keep momentum rolling following their Week 7 win.

Neither the pass nor run game dominated for the Cowboys against Arizona. The Cowboys allowed the Cardinals to score 20 points in the fourth quarter, blowing the final frame, making the game go into overtime.

Gardner Minshew II entered the game and finished with 188 passing yards and three passing touchdowns as well.

The Cowboys must win over the Colts in Week 9.

Lions get a huge win over the Vikings

There is no longer an undefeated team in the NFL.

The Lions handed the Vikings a 19-15 loss.

The top team in the NFC North just became a bit easier to overtake, a big thing for a team like Detroit. The Bears are second in the NFC North with a 6-2 record and the Lions (5-2) are third.

Minnesota could have used more from the offense, but couldn’t get it.

Steelers secure No. 1 spot in AFC North

Although Deshaun Watson threw for more yards than Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers’ run game had the edge with 200 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s a big win for Pittsburgh, as they now possess the No. 1 spot in the AFC North.

Bucs win defined by this stat

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers win yet again. But the win isn’t what takes the focus.

It is that they won the game without completing a pass.

Baker Mayfield had just three pass attempts in the game and didn’t complete any of them.

The run game dominated against Atlanta, finishing with 324 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers were even run-heavy against the Panthers.

It will be interesting to see if this pattern continues, and if Mayfield and the pass game can get going when it is needed, which it will be against Chicago in Week 9.

The bye week did not help the Chargers

The Chargers remain winless, which is not a surprise at this point.

The Chargers fell to the Rams 24-9.

Justin Herbert threw two interceptions and no touchdown passes, despite having his most passing yards in a game this season. The run game finished with just 64 yards.

At this point, the question isn’t about when they win, but when they start making big changes.

Chicago Bears make a statement

The Chicago Bears defeated the defending champion Seattle Seahawks on the road 34-17. The offense and defense looked great in the game, both making key plays.

The Bears move to 6-2 and are on a three-game winning streak.

With the win, Chicago continues to show why they can potentially make some noise in the postseason.

Kansas City needs to get the run game going

The game before this Broncos loss – a loss to the Seahawks – the Chiefs finished with just 50 rushing yards. Running back Kenneth Walker III had just 36 rushing yards.

The Chiefs were able to get just 90 rushing yards against the Broncos; Walker accounted for 69 of them.

Kansas City will have to get back to being productive in the run game, particularly Walker.

The exception: Jaguars vs. Colts

It’s difficult to have takeaways from this game; the result is not surprising and is how it should have played out with how talented this Jaguars team is.

The Colts will be a team to keep an eye on, though, before the NFL trade deadline to see who they trade away for future assets.

Third-quarter play was key for New England

After securing their first win of the season against the New York Jets in Week 7, the Miami Dolphins battled against New England in Week 8.

Miami had a 13-3 lead heading into halftime. But in the third quarter, Miami hardly had possession of the ball and couldn’t advance down the field.

New England, meanwhile, scored two touchdowns in the frame, taking a 17-13 lead.

The Patriots outscored the Dolphins 7-6 in the fourth.

Their third-quarter play was important to the victory.

Commanders leave this burning question

What can they do in their next few games?

The Commanders got the job done against the Eagles, securing a 27-10 victory. However, it will be interesting to see how successful this team can be in their next few games.

The Commanders face off against the Rams, Giants and Bengals for their next three games. Wins in all of these games would be huge for Washington, or even going 2-1.

A win over the Giants, the No. 1 team in the NFC East, would be big as well.

Subscribe to Vendetta’s Twitch

Subscribe to Vendetta’s YouTube

Check out Vendetta Fantasy Contests

Click here for more NFL content

The post 1 Takeaway From Each NFL Week 8 Game appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media.