Nikita Kucherov requested a trade away from the Tampa Bay Lightning, but what’s actually going to happen next? Let’s talk about it! (Gemini)

Nikita Kucherov Requested A Trade, But What’s Next?

You know it’s real when Elliotte Friedman just sends out a link rather than a tweet to report the news… because that’s exactly what happened with Nikita Kucherov!

“According to multiple sources, Nikita Kucherov has informed both his teammates and the Lightning organization that he will not be re-signing with Tampa Bay and would like to be traded.”

Lightning GM Julien BriseBois did reply with this statement following the news from Kuch:

“We are aware of the media reports regarding the future of Nikita Kucherov with the Lightning,” the statement from Brisebois reads. “We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita.”

So… what now?

Two things can be true: The Lightning are probably idiots if they don’t trade Kucherov, but they also can’t trade him (or probably won’t).

The Steven Stamkos path is probably the route here. I don’t think it’s right, but it’s the pattern shown by BriseBois. They’re going to slow play this and play out the year. Internally, they think they can win the Stanley Cup. They will fall back on their internal cap structure and state tax advantage. Kucherov will sign elsewhere while Tampa Bay lines up their Jake Guentzel replacement card.

Here’s the problem. What are you going to do? Trade him to the Canadiens so he torches your ass in the same division? If you trade him, you’re waving the white flag on this season. I personally think BriseBois should be fired because that’s probably the only way you’re keeping Kucherov. You can’t lose this asset for nothing, but that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

Here’s my prediction, by the way. Kucherov going into the Pavel Dorofeyev spot sure makes a lot of sense…

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