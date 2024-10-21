Open in App
    Moses Moody signs three-year extension with Warriors

    By Matt Hanifan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIEPW_0wFqQUWA00
    (Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

    Moses Moody signs three-year extension with Warriors

    Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension to remain with the organization, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania first reported Sunday evening.

    ***

    This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates

