(Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Moses Moody signs three-year extension with Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension to remain with the organization, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania first reported Sunday evening.

***

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates

Click Here for more NBA Content

Subscribe to Vendetta’s Twitch

Subscribe to Vendetta’s YouTube

Check out the Vendetta Shop

The post Moses Moody signs three-year extension with Warriors appeared first on Vendetta Sports Media .