2024-25 NBA Season Preview: Cleveland Cavaliers

We are nearly one week away from the start of the 2024-25 NBA Season! Up until that point, we will be previewing all 30 teams, and today we will be diving into the Cleveland Cavaliers! Let’s dive into it!

What happened last year?

Cleveland added plenty of shooting in the summer of 2023 by adding Max Strus and Georges Niang , hoping to win their first playoff series since LeBron James ’ departure. Even though there were multiple injuries to Donovan Mitchell , Darius Garland and Evan Mobley , the Cavaliers finished 48-34 as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland sported a top-7 defense, though they struggled in the halfcourt offensively, where it placed 16th. The Cavaliers eventually downed the inexperienced Orlando Magic in the first round of the playoffs behind Donovan Mitchell’s heroics before getting bounced by Boston in five games.

Offseason Recap:

As soon as Boston eliminated Cleveland, now-ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that the Garland-Mitchell backcourt would be split up , in addition to drama surrounding head coach JB Bickerstaff and the rest of the team. Bickerstaff was eventually let go in favor of former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, who’s spent the last three seasons as an assistant in Los Angeles and Golden State; Garland and Mitchell, meanwhile, were not split up. Mitchell eventually signed a three-year max extension while Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley also inked hefty extensions. Cleveland also drafted Jaylon Tyson , a very good shot creator and secondary playmaker, No. 20 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. They didn’t make much noise in free agency like they did a year ago, but still put themselves in prime position to be a top-4 team in the East yet again!

Projected Starting 5:

Darius Garland, G – Despite his fit with Mitchell, which has been murky, Garland’s still one of the best guards in the league. I think he’ll benefit extremely from Kenny Atkinson’s presence.

Donovan Mitchell, G – It was difficult to name five better players than Mitchell last regular season, though he didn’t get the full recognition because he missed 27 games. His extension was well-deserved.

Max Strus, G/F – Strus blossomed in his first season in Cleveland. He featured more of an all-around skillet with his rebounding and playmaking while also averaging a career-high in points.

Evan Mobley, F – I wouldn’t be surprised if Mobley, who shot 37.3 percent from deep on low volume, continued to expand his range under Atkinson in 2024-25 out of necessity. Cleveland needs more space to operate, and he’s a better shooter than Allen. Mobley consistently spacing the floor unlocks a new realm to the offense that won’t just benefit him–but Garland and Mitchell too.

Jarrett Allen, C – Allen finished in the top-10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting for the second time in his career a year ago. He had the best year of his career, averaging 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 66.4 percent true shooting.

Notable Reserves:

Caris LeVert , G/F – LeVert thrived in Brooklyn under Kenny Atkinson. Now, the two parties reunite after the 30-year-old guard averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 assists. As long as he’s healthy, LeVert should be in contention for Sixth Man of the Year.

Isaac Okoro , F – Okoro re-signed with Cleveland late in the offseason on a three-year deal. The former No. 5 overall pick is their best wing defender, and he has improved his long-range efficiency each season. Expect him to be a crucial part of their plan next year, even if he doesn’t start full-time.

Jaylon Tyson, G/F – Cleveland may not have drafted a big (which it needed), but Tyson was one of the best shot creators in the draft and was phenomenal during Summer League. He’ll need to make strides defensively, but his self-creation, playmaking and rebounding capabilities make him a very intriguing fit in this context.

Biggest X-Factor: Evan Mobley

It’s kind of a cop-out to list one of the team’s best players–and one of the league’s top young big men–as its X-Factor. But Cleveland’s frontcourt still doesn’t have good depth behind Mobley and Allen, and the former is looked at as its better long-term option. His offensively incremental development is key to raising its ceiling, now that Cleveland is locked into this core long-term (for now). Cleveland is one of the few teams with a two-big lineup–Mobley is the key to making it work.

Season Projection:

I have Cleveland finishing 49-33 as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

