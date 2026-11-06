📅 6th Grade Cheer Practice on November 5, 2026

📅 6th Grade Cheer Practice on November 5

There will be 6th Grade Cheer Practice on Thursday, 11/5/2026 from 3:15 PM to 4:45 PM in the Elementary Cafeteria at Southeast Fountain School District (Veedersburg, IN).

If your child is on the 6th grade cheer team, plan for them to stay after school for practice and arrange pickup at 4:45 PM from the Elementary Cafeteria.