The Ventura Orthopedics Athletes of the Week

VANESSA CANO

School: Oxnard

Year: Junior

Sport: Flag football

Comment: The junior completed 29 of 43 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns as the Yellowjackets defeated San Marcos 19-18 in the championship game of the inaugural Channel League tournament last Wednesday night at Ventura College. Cano completed 9 of 11 passes for 95 yards in a 28-6 win over Santa Barbara on Monday and Oxnard defeated Ventura 8-7 on Tuesday to make the title game. The Yellowjackets (14-9) play at San Juan Hills in the first round of the inaugural CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs this Tuesday at 6 p.m.

TAYLOR LEE

School: Pacifica

Year: Sophomore

Sport: Football

Comment: The sophomore quarterback passed for 442 yards and six touchdowns, completing 18 of 30 passes, to lead the Tritons to a 45-24 win over Camarillo in a Marmonte League game last Friday night. Taylor has completed 51 of 81 passes for 784 yards and 11 TDs this season. Pacifica (4-4, 1-2) will visit unbeaten Simi Valley this Friday night.

