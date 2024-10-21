Open in App
    The Ventura Orthopedics Athletes of the Week

    By Ventura County Star,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXS16_0wG3bnkV00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e31Ep_0wG3bnkV00

    VANESSA CANO

    School: Oxnard

    Year: Junior

    Sport: Flag football

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQkZ2_0wG3bnkV00

    Comment: The junior completed 29 of 43 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns as the Yellowjackets defeated San Marcos 19-18 in the championship game of the inaugural Channel League tournament last Wednesday night at Ventura College. Cano completed 9 of 11 passes for 95 yards in a 28-6 win over Santa Barbara on Monday and Oxnard defeated Ventura 8-7 on Tuesday to make the title game. The Yellowjackets (14-9) play at San Juan Hills in the first round of the inaugural CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs this Tuesday at 6 p.m.

    TAYLOR LEE

    School: Pacifica

    Year: Sophomore

    Sport: Football

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OL7wC_0wG3bnkV00

    Comment: The sophomore quarterback passed for 442 yards and six touchdowns, completing 18 of 30 passes, to lead the Tritons to a 45-24 win over Camarillo in a Marmonte League game last Friday night. Taylor has completed 51 of 81 passes for 784 yards and 11 TDs this season. Pacifica (4-4, 1-2) will visit unbeaten Simi Valley this Friday night.

    The athletes are chosen by The Star sports staff.

    This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: The Ventura Orthopedics Athletes of the Week

