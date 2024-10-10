Simi mayoral candidates grapple with affordable housing, growth

Editor's note: This story is one in a series on the Nov. 5 general election. For more coverage, visit vcstar.com/news/elections .

The apartment complex at Simi Valley’s Tapo and Alamo streets reaches four stories high, includes 271 units and covers more than 6 acres.

It represents one of the biggest issues in the city’s mayoral election on Nov. 5. Incumbent Fred Thomas faces challengers Michael Shaw, Robert Clarizio and Wayne Hampton Holland III in the race for a two-year term. Talking points include speeding motorists, wildfire risks, the future of the Simi Valley Town Center and parking.

The controversial Alamo Street Apartments is the face of the never-ending tension between controlling growth and providing more housing for low- and middle-income families. The City Council battled with the developer and the state for years over the height and density of the project.

On the site of what was once a shopping center, the complex has long drawn complaints from many in Simi who contend it is far too large for the neighborhood. But it also attracted supporters who alleged the city’s hesitation over a project that includes 84 affordable housing units for families that can't pay more was fueled by systemic racism in allegations the city denied.

The City Council reluctantly granted the project approval four years ago. The vote came after repeated letters from the California Department of Housing and Community Development asserting derailing the project would violate state laws regarding affordable housing. City officials said the project is nearly completed and tenants are expected at any time.

Shaw, 69, is a retired elevator service company operator who is making his first run for public office. He said the Alamo project shows the need for leadership change. It reflects a lack of planning and ignores the need to steer new developments toward areas where there is less traffic and parking isn’t already at a premium.

He predicted more traffic accidents because of the lack of space between the buildings and the apartments.

“Where are the kids going to play?” he asked.

Holland, 33, ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020 and 2022. He’s a theater producer with a campaign that emphasizes the arts and wildfire protection at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. He did not respond to repeated messages and phone calls.

Thomas, 66, owns direct mail marketing and commercial printing businesses. He was elected mayor two years ago and wasn’t on the City Council when the Alamo complex was approved.

He’s on record calling the complex a “monstrosity.” He contends the developer rebuffed City Council proposals to lower the height and provide a bigger buffer zone around streets and sidewalks. He said the warnings from the state and the threat of legal action meant the city had no option but to go ahead with the project.

Asserting some residents rail about every and any project, he said development is needed in Simi but has to be carefully planned. Even the Alamo project isn’t as out of place as it once appeared, he said.

“I think the community is going to get used to it, but it is big,” he said.

Clarizio contends the lack of space at the project will force people to park anywhere they can, including fire lanes. He’s a 57-year-old auditor who is making his third bid for the mayor’s office.

He’s also going through a bankruptcy filed earlier this year in federal court. He said the Chapter 13 action is designed at preventing recent debt from threatening equity in his home and other family property.

Where should low-income housing go?

Clarizio wants more accountability in city government and called on the council to be more forceful in fighting projects that don’t fit the neighborhood. He supports affordable housing but contends developers use it as leverage to win city approval for building projects.

“It seems like they’re using it as an excuse,” he said.

Shaw said the city in general needs to demand more low-income housing from project developers, especially when providing concessions involving the height of a project. He said the low-income dwellings should be dispersed across the city.

Thomas defended the city’s performance in affordable housing, noting it is on pace with its state-mandated requirement to provide more than 2,700 housing units over an eight-year period ending in 2029. He said he’s pushing for developers to offer more than just rental options and to provide homes that young families can afford to buy.

Finding shelter for the unhoused

Homelessness has risen over the past two years in Simi Valley but remains far below peaks hit some 15 years ago. Thomas expressed interest in a Santa Barbara project that uses tiny homes for temporary shelter for the homeless. He said Simi Valley could conceivably combine forces with Moorpark and Thousand Oaks on a shelter project.

Shaw contends the city doesn’t have a real game plan for helping the homeless. He cited a friend who works two jobs and makes too much money to qualify for government assistance. She couldn’t meet her rent and is living with a relative.

“We’re turning our back to a problem that exists,” he said.

Clarizio advocates finding a shelter to augment the limited temporary housing provided in the winter. He said the city needs to do more to stop human trafficking and linked it to homelessness.

"No one's doing nothing," he said.

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star.

