Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • VC Star | Ventura County Star

    Simi mayoral candidates grapple with affordable housing, growth

    By Tom Kisken, Ventura County Star,

    2 days ago

    Editor's note: This story is one in a series on the Nov. 5 general election. For more coverage, visit vcstar.com/news/elections .

    The apartment complex at Simi Valley’s Tapo and Alamo streets reaches four stories high, includes 271 units and covers more than 6 acres.

    It represents one of the biggest issues in the city’s mayoral election on Nov. 5. Incumbent Fred Thomas faces challengers Michael Shaw, Robert Clarizio and Wayne Hampton Holland III in the race for a two-year term. Talking points include speeding motorists, wildfire risks, the future of the Simi Valley Town Center and parking.

    The controversial Alamo Street Apartments is the face of the never-ending tension between controlling growth and providing more housing for low- and middle-income families. The City Council battled with the developer and the state for years over the height and density of the project.

    On the site of what was once a shopping center, the complex has long drawn complaints from many in Simi who contend it is far too large for the neighborhood. But it also attracted supporters who alleged the city’s hesitation over a project that includes 84 affordable housing units for families that can't pay more was fueled by systemic racism in allegations the city denied.

    The City Council reluctantly granted the project approval four years ago. The vote came after repeated letters from the California Department of Housing and Community Development asserting derailing the project would violate state laws regarding affordable housing. City officials said the project is nearly completed and tenants are expected at any time.

    Shaw, 69, is a retired elevator service company operator who is making his first run for public office. He said the Alamo project shows the need for leadership change. It reflects a lack of planning and ignores the need to steer new developments toward areas where there is less traffic and parking isn’t already at a premium.

    He predicted more traffic accidents because of the lack of space between the buildings and the apartments.

    “Where are the kids going to play?” he asked.

    Holland, 33, ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020 and 2022. He’s a theater producer with a campaign that emphasizes the arts and wildfire protection at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. He did not respond to repeated messages and phone calls.

    Thomas, 66, owns direct mail marketing and commercial printing businesses. He was elected mayor two years ago and wasn’t on the City Council when the Alamo complex was approved.

    He’s on record calling the complex a “monstrosity.” He contends the developer rebuffed City Council proposals to lower the height and provide a bigger buffer zone around streets and sidewalks. He said the warnings from the state and the threat of legal action meant the city had no option but to go ahead with the project.

    Asserting some residents rail about every and any project, he said development is needed in Simi but has to be carefully planned. Even the Alamo project isn’t as out of place as it once appeared, he said.

    “I think the community is going to get used to it, but it is big,” he said.

    Clarizio contends the lack of space at the project will force people to park anywhere they can, including fire lanes. He’s a 57-year-old auditor who is making his third bid for the mayor’s office.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o75cG_0w1igoRj00

    He’s also going through a bankruptcy filed earlier this year in federal court. He said the Chapter 13 action is designed at preventing recent debt from threatening equity in his home and other family property.

    Where should low-income housing go?

    Clarizio wants more accountability in city government and called on the council to be more forceful in fighting projects that don’t fit the neighborhood. He supports affordable housing but contends developers use it as leverage to win city approval for building projects.

    “It seems like they’re using it as an excuse,” he said.

    Shaw said the city in general needs to demand more low-income housing from project developers, especially when providing concessions involving the height of a project. He said the low-income dwellings should be dispersed across the city.

    Thomas defended the city’s performance in affordable housing, noting it is on pace with its state-mandated requirement to provide more than 2,700 housing units over an eight-year period ending in 2029. He said he’s pushing for developers to offer more than just rental options and to provide homes that young families can afford to buy.

    Finding shelter for the unhoused

    Homelessness has risen over the past two years in Simi Valley but remains far below peaks hit some 15 years ago. Thomas expressed interest in a Santa Barbara project that uses tiny homes for temporary shelter for the homeless. He said Simi Valley could conceivably combine forces with Moorpark and Thousand Oaks on a shelter project.

    Shaw contends the city doesn’t have a real game plan for helping the homeless. He cited a friend who works two jobs and makes too much money to qualify for government assistance. She couldn’t meet her rent and is living with a relative.

    “We’re turning our back to a problem that exists,” he said.

    Clarizio advocates finding a shelter to augment the limited temporary housing provided in the winter. He said the city needs to do more to stop human trafficking and linked it to homelessness.

    "No one's doing nothing," he said.

    Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com .

    SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: To see more stories like this, subscribe .

    This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Simi mayoral candidates grapple with affordable housing, growth

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Ricky Liebscher
    2d ago
    Corruption including bribery (Foy )
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Trump’s Tirade: Full Transcript of His Attacks on Howard Stern and Whoopi Goldberg After Positive Harris Interviews
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Two Birds from Alameda — September 26, 2024
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz17 minutes ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy