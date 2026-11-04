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Vassar
Vulcan’s Important Person Dance at Central Elementary
3 days ago
The Vulcan’s Important Person Dance will be held at Central Elementary on Friday, November 6 from 5:00–7:00 PM. Students can bring an important person in their life to enjoy a fall western-themed evening with line dancing, crafts, photo backgrounds, raffles, and concessions. Admission is $5 per person or $25 per family, no sign-up is needed, and siblings are welcome.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Vassar Public Schools
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