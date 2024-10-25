‘Megalopolis’ Acquired by Studiocanal for European TV and SVOD Rights

Studiocanal has bought European TV and SVOD rights to Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” as part of a deal spanning seven years.

The pact excludes Spain, Russia and pay 1 in France where “Megalopolis” was released by Le Pacte on Sept. 25 and has so far sold under 250,000 tickets in cinemas.

Studiocanal’s library, which is considered to be the largest in Europe, already boasts Coppola classics such as “Apocalypse Now,” “The Conversation,” “The Outsiders” and “One From The Heart.”

Each title has been restored by the Zoetrope, Francis Ford Coppola’s company, and Studiocanal teams under Coppola’s supervision. “Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut” premiered at Tribeca and was released in 2019, while “The Outsiders: The Complete Novel” was released in 2021 and premiered at San Sebastian.

“One From The Heart: Reprise” was released in 2024 and premiered at Venice Classics 2023, while “The Conversation” was released in 2024 and premiered at Il Cinema Ritrovato in 2023.

Studiocanal’s Juliette Hochart negotiated the European TV and SVOD deal on “Megalopolis” with George Hayum from the entertainment law firm Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.

Studiocanal’s film catalogue spans more than 9000 titles from 60 countries. The company has invested more than €20 million into the restoration of 700 classic films over the past 5 years.

