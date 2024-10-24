Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Variety

    ScreenSkills Teams With BBC, Channel 4 on Five-Year Plan to Boost U.K. Screen Industry Workforce

    By Naman Ramachandran,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qI6m_0wJvxR3F00

    ScreenSkills, the U.K.’s screen industry skills body, has unveiled an ambitious five-year strategy aimed at developing a robust workforce to support the nation’s £13.48 billion ($17.4 billion) screen sector.

    Ricky Gervais' 'The Office' Gets A Mexican Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

    The organization’s blueprint, which follows recommendations from the Screen Sectors Skills Task Force in 2023, emphasizes data-driven decision making and strategic partnerships with industry heavyweights including the BBC and Channel 4.

    The strategy addresses five core areas: skills needs identification, access to training, strategic partnerships, equity and diversity initiatives, and future-proofing the workforce. Special attention will be paid to emerging technologies and the games industry, with ScreenSkills partnering with U.K. Interactive Entertainment (Ukie) to build crossover skills between gaming, digital media, and TV.

    In the West Midlands, ScreenSkills has partnered with the BBC and Create Central on a Skills Accelerator cluster program, now entering its second year. The BBC is also collaborating with ScreenSkills on research to better understand industry entry points and career pathways.

    Dawn Beresford, director of talent and skills, BBC Commissioning, said: “The new strategy gives both ScreenSkills and the wider screen sector a shared blueprint to address the structural issues around access to the industry, career opportunities and reskilling, and to play a key role in growing the creative industries.”

    Key components of the strategy include expanding the ScreenSkills Training Passport program and establishing partnerships with regional bodies like Create Central in the West Midlands. The organization has also commissioned Ampere Analysis, in collaboration with Channel 4, to conduct a comprehensive study of the U.K.’s film and TV workforce.

    “This strategy is built on partnership and collaboration, bringing together industry, wider stakeholders, and government to build a workforce skilled for today and agile, adaptable, and resilient for tomorrow’s challenges,” said Laura Mansfield, CEO of ScreenSkills.

    Mipcom Cannes Diversity TV Awards: 'White Nanny Black Child' and 'Lost Boys and Fairies' Among Top Winners

    The initiative arrives as ScreenSkills transitions into its new role as the sector’s strategic skills body, with plans to streamline its board structure while maintaining representation across the industry and throughout the U.K.

    Georgia Brown, chair of the Skills Task Force, emphasized the importance of the organization’s transformation, noting that “to remain competitive on the global stage, we must provide a clearer roadmap for skills development and invest in sustainable and structured pathways for our workforce.”

    “Establishing a clearer picture of the people who work in our industry – who they are, where they are and what they do – will enable 4Skills and ScreenSkills to continue to make much more meaningful and impactful interventions,” added Kevin Blacoe, head of partnerships at 4Skills.

    The BFI, a key stakeholder in the U.K. screen sector, has thrown its support behind the initiative. Harriet Finney, BFI’s deputy CEO, highlighted the strategy’s potential to “deliver a highly skilled and sustainable workforce, which is truly representative and accessible to all.”

    Lisa Opie, chair of ScreenSkills, said the strategy “reinforces our commitment to developing a future-ready workforce for the U.K. screen industries,” emphasizing that the governance changes will enable quicker responses to industry needs and growth opportunities.

    Chelsea Peretti Set to Guest Star on Season 2 of Daisy May Cooper's 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Related Search

    Diversity in entertainmentEmerging technologiesRicky GervaisWest MidlandsHarriet FinneyChelsea Peretti

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Hallmark Did Not Want to Cast ‘Old People’ Like Holly Robinson Peete and Lacey Chabert, Suit Claims
    Variety2 days ago
    CBS Studios Killed ‘Brady Bunch’ Revival Over Cindy Brady Actor’s Hate Speech; She Says Her Political Views Made Her ‘Too Dangerous’
    Variety1 day ago
    BBC Coverage of Liam Payne’s Death Criticized by Former Anchor, Who Called Him ‘A Drugged Up, Faded, Boy Band Singer’
    Variety1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Lady Gaga Shares New Electro-Pop Single, ‘Disease’
    Variety1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    DJ Clark Kent, Hip-Hop Pioneer Who Produced Jay-Z and Mariah Carey, Dies at 58
    Variety12 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Daymond John on Mark Cuban’s ‘Shark Tank’ Exit: ‘Who Cares About the Sharks?’
    Variety1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    ‘The Agency’ Trailer: Michael Fassbender Is a CIA Agent in Crisis as Showtime Sets November Premiere for Espionage Thriller
    Variety1 day ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Cardi B Recovering in the Hospital From Medical Emergency, Cancels ONE MusicFest Show: ‘It Breaks My Heart’
    Variety2 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    ‘Megalopolis’ Acquired by Studiocanal for European TV and SVOD Rights
    Variety1 day ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Meryem Uzerli-Starring Age-Gap Romance ‘RU’ Marks the ‘Next Chapter of Turkish Drama’: ‘It’s About Speaking Up for Yourself as a Woman’
    Variety12 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Matthew Perry’s Mom Says One of Their Last Conversations Before His Death ‘Worried’ Her: ‘There Was an Inevitability to What Was Going to Happen Next to Him’
    Variety18 hours ago
    Tim Burton Says Going on the Internet ‘Scared Me’ and ‘I Got Quite Depressed’: ‘I Try to Avoid It’ and Look at Clouds to Feel Better
    Variety1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Hiring Rate of Female Episodic Helmers, TV Directors of Color Has Been Flat Over Past Three Years, DGA Reports
    Variety11 hours ago
    Alan Sacks, Co-Creator of ‘Welcome Back Kotter’ and TV Producer, Dies at 81
    Variety2 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy