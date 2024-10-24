Supernatural Horror ‘825 Forest Road’ Lands at Blue Finch Films Ahead of AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K.-based Blue Finch Films has acquired worldwide rights to “825 Forest Road,” the latest supernatural horror feature from “Hell House LLC” creator Stephen Cognetti. The deal comes ahead of the film’s festival premiere planned for next year, with Blue Finch set to launch sales at the American Film Market (AFM) next month.

The film marks Cognetti’s departure from his found footage roots into traditional narrative storytelling. The plot centers on Chuck, who moves to a new town with his wife and sister following a family tragedy. His fresh start is derailed when he discovers the community is plagued by a malevolent presence connected to Helen Foster, a woman who died by suicide in the 1940s. As the supernatural threat escalates, Chuck must locate Foster’s former residence at the titular address to end the haunting.

The project reunites Cognetti with “Hell House LLC” producer Joe Bandelli, who produces alongside Dana Guerin and Cindi Rice for Epic Level Entertainment (“Charlie Says,” “To Your Last Death,” “Blood Born”). John Frank Rosenblum serves as executive producer.

“I’m thrilled that ‘825’ is getting a release and people will be able to see our small town, haunted house tale,” said Cognetti. “I had a lot of fun making this film, and the story was very personal to me. The extremely talented cast and crew worked so hard on it, and it was truly an honor to work with everyone on this.”

The film joins Blue Finch’s current slate, which includes Jean Luc Herbulot’s Sitges winner “Zero,” Indonesian horror entry “The Draft!” from Fantastic Fest, and Brazilian horror feature “A Mother’s Embrace,” which recently screened at Beyond Fest and Sitges.

