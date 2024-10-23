Open in App
    Tom Holland Says ‘Spider-Man 4’ Starts Shooting Next Summer: ‘Everything’s Good to Go’ and ‘I Can’t Wait’

    By Ellise Shafer,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJqU6_0wIMwwfb00

    Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is getting back behind the camera in no time.

    Robert Downey Jr. Saved Tom Holland's First Spider-Man Scene From Being Cut Down, Questioned the Russo Bros: 'Where Did All of the Kid's Lines Go?'

    During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday night, Holland confirmed that his fourth “Spider-Man” movie is happening — and even has a production start date.

    “Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there,” Holland said. “Super exciting. I can’t wait!”

    Holland’s most recent Spider-Man film, 2021’s “No Way Home,” saw his superhero teaming up with previous Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — a major secret that Holland had to keep from Fallon the last time he was on the show. “You totally, without a doubt, professionally lied to us all,” Fallon said. “But I will say, it was worth it.”

    Holland called filming with Maguire and Garfield the “highlight of my career” and discussed how they were able to keep the news hidden from fans for so long.

    Tom Holland Says Robert Downey. Jr Playing Doctor Doom Was a 'Tough Secret to Sit on' Because 'I Have a Reputation for Ruining Things': 'I've Done No Press'

    “We were in a bubble,” Holland said. “Tobey and Andrew would come to set in like a cloak, it was like something out of ‘Star Wars.’ It was hilarious.”

    Holland has been making the press rounds recently to promote his new non-alcoholic beer, Bero . While on the “Rich Roll” podcast last week, he revealed he had recently read a draft of the “Spider-Man 4” script with his girlfriend and co-star Zendaya and “it needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.” In September, it was reported that “Shang-Chi” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton was in early talks to direct the sequel, taking over from Jon Watts who helmed the franchise’s previous three films.

    “I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me,” Holland said. “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.”

    Watch Holland’s full appearance on “The Tonight Show” below.

    Tom Holland Read 'Spider-Man 4' Script With Zendaya and Says It's 'Excellent' but 'Needs Work'; Fitting Sequel Into MCU Timeline Is a 'Challenge We're Facing'

    Tom HollandSpider-Man franchiseTobey MaguireTom Holland'S careerRobert Downey Jr.Jimmy Fallon

