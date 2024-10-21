Open in App
    Jelly Roll Secures His First No. 1 Album With ‘Beautifully Broken’

    By Thania Garcia,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CvKz3_0wFpOaVP00

    Jelly Roll nabs his first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with “Beautifully Broken.” The LP opens with the third-largest units sold — 161,000 equivalent album units earned, per Luminate — for any country album in the United States this year, following the releases of Beyoncé’s “ Cowboy Carter ” and Post Malone’s “ F-1 Trillion .”

    Coldplay Scores Their First No. 1 Album in Over a Decade With 'Moon Music'

    “Beautifully Broken’s” opening units were largely driven by its success in pure album sales, marking a sum of 114,000. The 28-song album was available for purchase in seven vinyl variants, three CD variants, a cassette tape and three download album variants.

    Florida-born trap-soul rapper Rod Wave follows at No. 2 on the list with his seventh consecutive top 10 (all of his sets have opened in the top 10 of the albums chart), “Last Lap.” The latter logged 127,000 equivalent album units earned, with 173.35 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 23 songs. Notably, Wave has logged at least one top 10 album every year since 2019 — the only other act with at least one new top 10 in every year over 2019-24 is Taylor Swift.

    Charli XCX’s “Brat”returns to the top 10 at No. 3 following its deluxe reissue , or the aptly-titled “Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat.” Elsewhere, GloRilla lands her first top 10 album with “Glorious” opening at No. 5 with 69,000 equivalent album units earned.

    Jelly Roll's 'Beautifully Broken' Offers Country Music a Reset, by Aggressively Prioritizing Mental Health > Partying: Album Review

    The new releases continue with American rapper and songwriter BigXthaPlug’s “Take Care” debuting at No. 8 with 48,000 equivalent album units earned and 62.77 million streams.

    The remainder of the chart is comprised of returning titles like “Short n’ Sweet,” from Sabrina Carpenter. It moves to No. 4 on the list. Elsewhere, Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” moves to No. 9 and Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” rounds out the top at No. 10.

    Shaboozey's 'A Bar Song' Makes It to 13 Weeks at No. 1; Sabrina Carpenter's Trio of Hits Keep Making Chart History

