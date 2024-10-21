Sci-Fi Animated Series ‘The Scavengers’ Blasts Off at Mipcom With PGS Entertainment Handling Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

PGS Entertainment is launching distribution of “The Scavengers,” a new kids and family animated series from Ireland’s Little Moon Animation. PGS is at Mipcom this week, meeting with potential buyers.

Based in Dublin, Little Moon is an independent CG animation studio that specializes in real-time pipelines and technology to produce programming for audiences around the world. The company previously animated the two-time Irish Animation Awards-nominated preschool series “Fia’s Fairies” for RTEjr and is currently in development on a 30-minute TV special titled “Tales from the Wagon.”

Created by Vanessa Robinson and directed by Eoghan Garvey (“Fia’s Fairies”), “The Scavengers” is a family-friendly sci-fi adventure comedy series set in Ireland in the year 3000. In the series, the crew of the Scavenger are the first and only humans to live on Earth in nearly a millennium. Each episode will follow the adventures of Arrow, his sister Starla and their best friend robot ARG, as they face the unexpected dangers of Earth in the distant future.

The series, aimed at kids 6-12 years old, is produced by David McCamley at Little Moon for Irish broadcaster RTEjr.

PGS Entertainment president Philippe Soutter said of his company’s new partnership with Little Moon: “The quality of the show is exceptional, combining stunning animation with engaging storytelling. We believe it will resonate deeply with young audiences around the world, and we are excited to bring this imaginative series to life through our global distribution network.”

Vanessa Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Little Moon Animation, added: “Collaborating with PGS Entertainment on ‘The Scavengers’ has been a joy for Little Moon. Their expertise in the children’s entertainment space, combined with our creative vision for the show, means that our Scavenger family adventures will reach audiences far and wide. Between us, we promise to deliver an unforgettable experience for young viewers and look forward to families joining Arrow, Starla, and ARG on their wild adventures.”

