Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Variety

    Jeff Lynne’s ELO to Play Final Show at BST Hyde Park Next Summer

    By Ellise Shafer,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HA4SC_0wFJNV4B00

    Jeff Lynne’s ELO has announced that its last ever show will take place at BST Hyde Park in London next summer.

    Richard Tandy, ELO's Longtime Keyboardist and the Voice of 'Mr. Blue Sky,' Dies at 76

    The concert — the first to be announced in the annual music festival’s lineup — is set for July 13, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 9 a.m. BST. The band is currently on its farewell tour across North America, which kicked off in August in Palm Desert, Calif. and will conclude on Friday in Los Angeles.

    “My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014,” Lynne said in a statement. “It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our U.K. fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!’”

    ELO, originally named the Electric Light Orchestra, was formed in 1972 by Lynne and the Move members Roy Wood and Bev Bevan. Fusing rock ‘n’ roll with classical instruments, ELO went on to release many hits including “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Evil Woman,” “Livin Thing,” “Turn To Stone” and “Telephone Line.” After disbanding in 1986, Lynne embarked on a solo career as a musician and producer, where he collaborated with George Harrison, Tom, Petty, Roy Orbison, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Bryan Adams and even the Beatles’ two new songs on their 1995-96 “Anthology” series.

    Super Bowl Ad Report: From Doja Cat's Cover of Hole's 'Celebrity Skin' to an ELO Deep Cut, the Synchs Soundtracking 2022

    In 2001, Jeff Lynne revived ELO with the album “Zoom,” and has since released two more records under the moniker, 2015’s “Alone in the Universe” and 2019’s “From Out of Nowhere.”

    “Jeff Lynne’s ELO are loved the world over,” CEO of AEG Presents’ European Festivals Jim King said in a statement. “The live shows are nothing short of extraordinary and a testament to the incredible catalogue of hits we’ve enjoyed for over 50 years. Hosting their final performance at BST Hyde Park is a true honor, especially 30 years after their first festival show in the same park. We’re excited to be part of this special moment in music history.”

    Benmont Tench on Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Legacy and Letting 'Wildflowers & All the Rest' Reach Full Bloom

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Fan Favorite Gets Sent Home as Disney Night Receives Record Number of Audience Votes
    Variety10 hours ago
    Snoop Dogg, Maya Rudolph, Angel Reese, Keke Palmer and Kevin Hart Among Ebony Power 100 Honorees (EXCLUSIVE)
    Variety20 hours ago
    Oscar-Nominated Producer Alexander Rodnyansky Receives 8.5-Year Prison Sentence in Moscow Court for Anti-War Statements
    Variety1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The Suicide of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Two Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Matthew Sweet Suffers Stroke While on Tour With Hanson; GoFundMe Set Up for His Recovery
    Variety10 hours ago
    Rakuten TV Unveils Enterprise Services to Help Rightsholders Set Up Streaming Apps, FAST Channels (EXCLUSIVE)
    Variety1 day ago
    ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ Trailer: Christina Milian Races to a Pentatonix Concert for True Love
    Variety21 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato21 hours ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz15 hours ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Elon Musk Says ‘Blade Runner 2049’ ‘Sucked’ After Production Company Sues Him
    Variety19 hours ago
    ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ First Reactions Praise Final Movie as a ‘Feast for the Fans’ and the ‘Most Entertaining of the Trilogy’: ‘Tom Hardy Gives Everything’
    Variety1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Michael Emerson To Join Wife Carrie Preston as a Recurring Star on ‘Elsbeth’
    Variety2 days ago
    ‘Four Mothers’ Review: James McArdle Delights in a Toasty-Warm Irish Mother-Son Comedy
    Variety20 hours ago
    Royal Family Drama ‘Ena,’ Spain’s Banner Screening at Mipcom, Unpacked by Stars Kimberley Tell, Joan Amargós
    Variety1 day ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC17 hours ago
    Bethany Joy Lenz on Escaping a Cult, Losing All Her ‘One Tree Hill’ Money and Fighting to Keep Her Daughter From That Life
    Variety19 hours ago
    Carnival Games, Face Painting & More: Halloween Celebration in Hanover Promises "Fang-Tastic" Time
    Dianna Carney10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy