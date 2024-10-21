Jeff Lynne’s ELO to Play Final Show at BST Hyde Park Next Summer

Jeff Lynne’s ELO has announced that its last ever show will take place at BST Hyde Park in London next summer.

The concert — the first to be announced in the annual music festival’s lineup — is set for July 13, with tickets going on sale this Friday at 9 a.m. BST. The band is currently on its farewell tour across North America, which kicked off in August in Palm Desert, Calif. and will conclude on Friday in Los Angeles.

“My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014,” Lynne said in a statement. “It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our U.K. fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!’”

ELO, originally named the Electric Light Orchestra, was formed in 1972 by Lynne and the Move members Roy Wood and Bev Bevan. Fusing rock ‘n’ roll with classical instruments, ELO went on to release many hits including “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Evil Woman,” “Livin Thing,” “Turn To Stone” and “Telephone Line.” After disbanding in 1986, Lynne embarked on a solo career as a musician and producer, where he collaborated with George Harrison, Tom, Petty, Roy Orbison, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Bryan Adams and even the Beatles’ two new songs on their 1995-96 “Anthology” series.

In 2001, Jeff Lynne revived ELO with the album “Zoom,” and has since released two more records under the moniker, 2015’s “Alone in the Universe” and 2019’s “From Out of Nowhere.”

“Jeff Lynne’s ELO are loved the world over,” CEO of AEG Presents’ European Festivals Jim King said in a statement. “The live shows are nothing short of extraordinary and a testament to the incredible catalogue of hits we’ve enjoyed for over 50 years. Hosting their final performance at BST Hyde Park is a true honor, especially 30 years after their first festival show in the same park. We’re excited to be part of this special moment in music history.”

