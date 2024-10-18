‘Stranger Things’ Cast Was ‘Uncontrollably Crying’ During Final Episode Table Read; David Harbour Calls Series Finale ‘the Best Episode They’ve Ever Done’

David Harbour revealed during a live taping of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via People ) that the “Stranger Things” cast was “uncontrollably crying” at the table read for the series finale. The show’s fifth and final season is likely to air at some point in 2025, although Netflix has not announced a release date yet. The final season will include eight episodes. Harbour called the finale “the best episode they’ve ever done,” adding: “They land the plane.”

“The end of this [final] episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying,” Harbour said. “Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people. Noah Schnapp being my favorite.”

“I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood,” Harbour continued. “It’s 10 years later, and we examine that idea, and it’s so well done and so beautiful … It’s such a great episode, and it’s such a great season. You guys will love it.”

Schnapp and his young “Stranger Things” co-stars were between the ages of 11 and 14 years old when they started filming the blockbuster Netflix series. They literally grew up on set and are now in their early 20s as the show prepares to say goodbye.

Harbour has starred as Jim Hopper since the pilot episode of “Stranger Things.” In an interview with Discussing Film last year, the actor said that he was ready for the Netflix series to end even though it would be bittersweet.

“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it,” Harbour said. “Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end.”

Harbour continued, “But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it’s definitely time.”

