Studiocanal Acquires International Rights to ‘12 Years a Slave,’ ‘The Tree of Life’ and More River Road Entertainment Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal and River Road Entertainment have announced an exclusive international distribution deal for 11 celebrated films, including Steve McQueen’s Oscar-winning “12 Years a Slave,” Terrence Malick’s Palme d’Or-winning “The Tree of Life” and Sean Penn’s critically acclaimed “Into the Wild.”

The partnership brings together Europe’s leading production and distribution house, Studiocanal, and the American independent film production giant, River Road Entertainment, in a multi-territory arrangement covering TV, SVOD, theatrical and other media platforms.

Under the agreement, Studiocanal will distribute nine feature films and two documentaries, a roster of prestigious titles that have collectively earned over $440 million at the global box office.

Juliette Hochart, Studiocanal’s executive VP of Library, welcomed the deal: “We are delighted to announce this agreement, which is a testament to the trust River Road has placed in Studiocanal as a partner and distributor. River Road has entrusted us with the work of such incredibly talented, inspiring and critically acclaimed filmmakers, and we are extremely proud to now take this work to multiple territories worldwide, engaging with new and established audiences inviting them to discover or revisit essential cinema.”

The first documentary included in the deal is Robert Kenner’s Oscar-nominated “Food, Inc.,” a disruptive film that sparked a global conversation about food production by exposing the hidden processes behind factory farming, genetically modified crops and the power of food industry lobbying.

The second doc in the deal is Brett Morgen’s “Chicago 10,” which combines animation with archival footage to recount the trial of activists charged with inciting riots during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The film captures the protest, courtroom drama and cultural upheaval of the era, using an innovative style to bring the historic event to life.

Christa Workman, River Road Entertainment’s co-president and COO, said: “We are pleased to embark on this exciting collaboration with Studiocanal, confident that it marks the beginning of a strong and enduring partnership.”

This move reinforces Studiocanal’s position as a leading distributor with an extensive library of over 9,000 titles from 60 countries. The addition of River Road’s high-profile films to the collection further elevates Studiocanal’s offering and enhances its global reach.

Other films in the line-up include Doug Liman’s “Fair Game,” starring Naomi Watts and Sean Penn; a second title by Penn, “The Last Face,” which competed for the Palme d’Or in 2016; “A Monster Calls,” directed by J.A. Bayona, which won nine Spanish Academy Goya Awards, including Best Director, in 2017; and “A Prairie Home Companion,” Robert Altman’s 2006 comedy-drama that portrays the behind-the-scenes chaos of a fictional live radio show starring Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline.

Music biopics also feature prominently, with “The Runaways,” directed by Floria Sigismondi, and “Love & Mercy,” the Beach Boys-centered film directed by River Road founder Bill Pohlad, rounding out the list.

The deal was announced during the International Classic Film Market (MIFC) in Lyon, which runs alongside Cannes chief Thierry Frémaux’s Lumière Film Festival, where Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh was guest of honor for the market’s closing speech.

The MIFC wraps in Lyon on October 18.

