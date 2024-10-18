Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Variety

    ‘Kneecap’, ‘Hoard’ Filmmakers Among BIFA 2024 New Talent Longlists

    By Naman Ramachandran,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NILSf_0wBvPixc00

    Rich Peppiatt’s “Kneecap” and Luna Carmoon’s “Hoard” are among the titles in the British Independent Film Awards’ (BIFA) 2024 filmmaker new talent longlists, unveiled Friday. The selections spotlight 31 British features across four debut filmmaking categories, encompassing both fiction and documentary works.

    Irish Film Industry Gets Tax Boost for Local Productions

    Peppiatt and Carmoon join a group of first-time directors vying for the Douglas Hickox Award, including Amrou Al-Kadhi for “Layla,” Christopher Andrews for “Bring Them Down,” and Daina O Pusić for “Tuesday.” Other contenders in this category are Lucy Cohen with “Edge of Summer,” James Krishna Floyd for “Unicorns,” Stuart Gatt’s “Catching Dust,” Karan Kandhari’s “Sister Midnight,” Jack King’s “The Ceremony,” Rob Morgan’s “Stopmotion,” Sasha Nathwani’s “Last Swim,” and Joshua Trigg’s “Satu – Year of the Rabbit.” The category is sponsored by BBC Film.

    The best debut screenwriter category, sponsored by Film4, sees Andrews and Carmoon competing alongside Floyd, Jed Hart for “Restless,” Kandhari, King, Peppiatt, Pusić, Sandhya Suri for “Santosh,” and the writing duo of Mrs & Mr Thomas for “The Assessment.”

    David Allen’s “Wilding” and Clair Titley’s “The Contestant” are among the titles recognized in the best debut director – feature documentary category. They’re joined by works from Georgia Bradburn, Lucy Walker, Benjamin Brown, Sam Chown Ahern, and Robin Elliot Knowles for “The Stimming Pool,” Duncan Cowles’ “Silent Men,” Carla J. Easton and Blair Young’s “Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland’s Girl Bands,” Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane’s “Grand Theft Hamlet,” Manon Ouimet and Jacob Perlmutter’s “Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other,” Rachel Ramsay’s “Copa 71,” and Franc Vissers’ “I’m Still Here.”

    Love, Crime and Protest: BFI London Film Fest Showcases Nine Cutting-Edge Works-in-Progress U.K. Features

    The breakthrough producer longlist, sponsored by Pinewood & Shepperton Studios, recognizes talents such as Beth Allan for “Tummy Monster,” Hollie Bryan and Lucy Meer for “The Ceremony,” Mark David for “Catching Dust,” Balthazar de Ganay and James Bowsher for “Santosh,” Robert Ford for “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,” Helen Gladders for “Tuesday,” Savannah James-Bayly for “Layla,” Virginia Gilbert and Barry Castagnola for “Reawakening,” John McKay for “Falling Into Place,” Nisha Mullea for “Last Swim,” Jacob Swan Hyam for “Bring Them Down,” Ben Toye for “Treading Water,” Jeremy Warmsley and Chiara Ventura for “Witches,” Chloe White for “The Stimming Pool,” and Rebecca Wolff for “Grand Theft Hamlet.”

    BIFA’s announcement follows the release of its 2024 breakthrough performance longlist , which highlights 12 British actors in breakout roles. The organization will reveal the final five nominees in all categories on Nov. 5, with winners to be announced at the awards ceremony on Dec. 8 at London’s Roundhouse.

    'Kneecap' Gets Re-Release in 154 U.S. Theaters (EXCLUSIVE)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Gets Premiere Date on Disney+
    Variety18 hours ago
    ‘Magnificent Century’ Star Meryem Uzerli Headed to Mipcom for Global Launch of Turkish Age-Gap Romance Series ‘RU’ (EXCLUSIVE)
    Variety3 hours ago
    ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ First Footage: Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio Train New Student and Kick Some Ass at New York Comic Con
    Variety1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber11 days ago
    Cindy Charles, Twitch’s Head of Music and Longtime Digital Music Executive, Dies at 69
    Variety1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Sherry Coben, Creator of ‘Kate and Allie,’ Dies at 71
    Variety2 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    The Trouble Behind the Scenes of TV's 'Alice' Between Linda Lavin & Polly Holiday & Then Diane Ladd
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol’ Previews Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s Long-Awaited On-Screen Reunion in Next Episode
    Variety1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern15 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA22 hours ago
    ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Producer on Moving On From ‘Young Sheldon,’ the Shift to Multi-Cam and Its Opening Credits Dance
    Variety2 days ago
    The Issaquah Salmon Days Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen17 days ago
    ‘That Christmas’ Review: From the Writer of ‘Love Actually’ Comes a Kid-Friendly Holiday Classic
    Variety1 day ago
    Sebastian Stan Lost ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Green Lantern’ Before Marvel; He Sent J.J. Abrams Photos as William Shatner to Try and Land Captain Kirk Role
    Variety2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Millions of aging Americans are facing dementia by themselves
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy