    Tom Holland Launches Non-Alcoholic Beer Two Years Into Sobriety: ‘I Wanted to Create Something That Reflected My Lifestyle and Values’

    By Anna Tingley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41C5Bl_0w98AWq600

    Tom Holland is the latest star to break into the non-alcoholic spirits space, two years into his sobriety journey. The new non-alcoholic beer, playfully called Bero, launched Wednesday morning and is now available to shop online.

    Inside Tom Holland's Teary, Blood-Soaked Romeo That's Igniting Fan Frenzy on London's West End -- Even if the 'Spider-Man' Star Won't Sign Any Autographs

    “For me, BERO is personal,” Holland said in a statement. “After two years on my sobriety journey, I wanted to create something that reflected my lifestyle and values. “This beer isn’t just for those on a similar path, but for everyone who appreciates quality, craftsmanship and living life to the fullest. BERO delivers the taste and experience of a great brew, and never asks you to settle for less.”

    The line features three varieties inspired by Holland’s UK upbringing: Kingston Golden Pils, a fresh take on the European Pils named after Holland’s hometown; Edge Hill Hazy IPA, a New-England style hoppy named after Holland’s primary school; and Noon Wheat, a nod to Tom’s beloved schnauzer of the same name.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ilQI_0w98AWq600

    Holland opened up about his sobriety journey in depth for the first time on Jay Shetty’s podcast, where he said his alcohol cleanse had initially started as a temporary detox for Dry January. His difficulty going without an alcoholic drink for a month made him realize he might have a problem.

    'Romeo and Juliet' Review: Tom Holland-Led Production Is Hobbled by Director Jamie Lloyd's Extreme Stylization

    “All I could think about was having a drink,” the “Spider-Man” actor told Shetty. “It’s all I could think about. I was waking up thinking about it, checking the clock ‘When’s it 12?’ It just really scared me.”

    One month turned into two, which turned into three. Holland has now been sober from alcohol for more than two years, and is celebrating his sobriety with a non-alcoholic line that his fans — sober or not — can enjoy alongside him.

    BERO is available for purchase and nationwide shipping at BERObrewing.com. The 12 oz. cans will come in a range of pack sizes, including: 6-packs – Single Flavor ($15.98), 12-packs – Single Flavor ($29.98) and Variety ($33.50), 18-packs – Single Flavor ($44.98) and 24-packs – Single Flavor ($54.98).

    'Romeo & Juliet' Star Francesca Amewudah-Rivers Backed by Over 800 Black Actors in Open Letter Condemning 'Racist and Misogynistic Abuse'

    Steve Libberton
    1d ago
    somebody else created near beer. he is just creating a brand. if it works, it beats having to work a real job.
    #MeTooCHILDREN
    1d ago
    Loser
