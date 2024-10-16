‘All American: Homecoming’ Star Martin Bobb-Semple Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Rising star Martin Bobb-Semple has signed with UTA.

The 27-year-old British actor was recently seen on the CW’s sports drama series and “All American” spin-off “All American: Homecoming,” playing lead Orlando ‘Lando’ Johnson, a talented baseball player and one of the main characters across all three seasons.

Bobb-Semple also starred in two seasons of Peacock’s teen mystery series “One of Us is Lying” in the recurring role of Evan Nieman, and was a lead in Disney’s “Free Rein.”

Having started his acting career at the age of 9, the Londoner made his stage debut in the West End production of “Oliver!” in 2009 and had his first TV credit in 2014. He studied at the Identity School of Acting and began booking back-to-back U.S. project immediately upon graduation.

In the U.K. Bobb-Semple will continue to be represented by the Identity Agency Group, while his attorney is Breecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson

