    Netflix Sets Next German Film About True Story of Migrant Rescue Ship Iuventa, Starring ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Breakout Louis Hofmann

    By Elsa Keslassy,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsU3q_0w8qeMzg00

    Rolling off Netflix’s Oscar-winning “All Quiet on the Western Front” and Emmy-winning “The Empress,” the streamer has set its next German production, an untitled feature inspired by the true story of the migrant rescue ship the Iuventa. Louis Hofmann, the German breakout actor of “All the Light We Cannot See,” headlines the movie.

    'Joy' Review: Thomasin McKenzie and Bill Nighy Fight the System to Pioneer IVF in a Crowd-Pleasing Medical Biopic

    Markus Goller, whose latest film “Die Ironie des Lebensand” was a box office hit in Germany and sold over 1.2 million tickets, is directing the Netflix movie.

    The film just started shooting in Berlin and Malta, chronicles the journey of a group of young Berliners who were part of the German NGO Jugend Rettet. “Unable to stand by and watch as countless refugees lose their lives attempting to reach Europe by sea, they take action. Inexperienced but driven by passion and courage, they launch a crowdfunding campaign to buy an old ship. Venturing into the Mediterranean, they embark on a mission to save thousands of people. But their efforts soon put their understanding of law and justice to the test,” the synopsis reads.

    The screenplay is co-written by Oliver Ziegenbalg in collaboration with Michele Cinque. Oscar winners Christian Goldbeck and Volker Bertelmann were brought on for production design and music – the winning team from “All Quiet on the Western Front,” with Frankie DeMarco coordinating the cinematography.

    Netflix Q3 Preview: Price Increases Could Be Coming Soon, Analysts Suggest

    The film is being produced by Christopher Zwickler at Flute Film, and Goller and Oliver Ziegenbalg at their Sunnysideup Filmproduktion. Creative Producer is Michele Cinque with Lazy Film from Italy. Skadi Lesske and Astrid Weber are in charge of hair and make-up and Mika Braun for the costume design.

    Hofmann stars opposite Mala Emde, Katharina Stark, Frederick Lau, Maria Dragus. The cast is completed by Trevor Magaya, Kathy Etoa, Felice, Saibon Wang, Joone Dankou, Merlin von Garnier, Luisa-Céline Gaffron and Omid Memar as well as Corinna Harfouch, Ulrich Matthes, Franka Potente, Katja Riemann, Frank Plasberg, Herbert Knaup and Eleonora Romandini in guest roles.

    Jake Paul, Mike Tyson Go Head to Head in First Trailer for Netflix Fight

