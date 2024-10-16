Variety
Netflix Sets Next German Film About True Story of Migrant Rescue Ship Iuventa, Starring ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Breakout Louis Hofmann
By Elsa Keslassy,2 days ago
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Variety1 day ago
Fan Bingbing on Transformation to Play a Farmer in ‘Mother Bhumi’: ‘Some of My Friends Didn’t Recognize Me’ During Filming
Variety2 hours ago
‘The Monkey’ Trailer: Theo James Faces Deadly Primate in Stephen King Adaptation From ‘Longlegs’ Director
Variety3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
Fremantle Sells ‘Mozart: Rise of a Genius’ in Key Territories as Producer Teases Docu-Drama: ‘He Was the Original Child Star’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Variety7 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
M Henderson13 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
The Lantern13 days ago
Chicago Food King29 days ago
Kristen Brady3 days ago
Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
J. Souza25 days ago
Tom Holland Launches Non-Alcoholic Beer Two Years Into Sobriety: ‘I Wanted to Create Something That Reflected My Lifestyle and Values’
Variety2 days ago
Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
Variety16 hours ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
Declutterbuzz4 days ago
Variety3 days ago
‘Rise of the Raven’ Trailer: Swashbuckling Heroes Square Off Against Ottoman Army in Beta Film’s Blockbuster Mipcom Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
Variety2 days ago
Camilo Díaz24 days ago
The Current GA13 days ago
Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
Hayley Erbert Returns to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Emotional Dance With Husband Derek Hough After Near-Fatal Brain Bleed
Variety2 days ago
Variety1 day ago
Alameda Post1 day ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0