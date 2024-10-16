Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Variety

    Fremantle Unveils Lineup of Original Formats Heading to Mipcom, Including ‘Master of the Game,’ ‘Exposed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    By Leo Barraclough,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTwxe_0w8ppBtN00

    Fremantle, the production and distribution powerhouse behind hit formats such as “Got Talent” and “Idols,” has unveiled its lineup of original formats heading to next week’s TV market Mipcom in Cannes.

    Mediawan Rights, Studiocanal Ally to Sell Groundbreaking Sports Commentating Talent Contest 'Hit the Mic!'

    The lineup includes recently launched investigative reality series “Master of the Game,” a fresh take on the psychological reality genre from France, and brand-new formats such as action-packed Norwegian competition reality series “Heist Academy” and “The Hiding Game.” Also joining the lineup is Denmark’s social reality series “Exposed,” and epic adventure reality format “The Lost Ones: Ultimate Decision,” from Demark. U.S. dating series “Couple to Throuple” completes the bill.

    Andrew Llinares, director of global entertainment at Fremantle, said: “Our range of invigorating formats showcase the breadth of creativity here at Fremantle, and we are proud to have internally developed many of these shows.

    “It is a wonderful adventure to work closely with our exceptional local teams and production companies to create new IP that has the potential to become the next breakout hit globally.

    “We continue to champion exciting and creative concepts with broad, universal appeal that our international partners are looking for – these shows are truly adaptable for all platforms and budgets.”

    “Master of the Game”
    In this recently launched psychological reality format, a group of celebrities are invited to participate in a twist-and-turn mystery game, drawn in by a cryptic invitation and the promise of a cash prize. Their deceptively straightforward task: unmask the “Master of the Game,” a charismatic and enigmatic figure who remains hidden and masked while orchestrating the entire experience. The twist? One contestant has secretly been recruited by the Master of the Game as an accomplice, tasked with misleading the others.

    Throughout the series, contestants explore dramatic settings like the “Room of 100 Faces,” solve puzzles and tackle immersive challenges. As the series builds to its conclusion, the remaining contestants make one last guess: who is the Master of the Game?

    Master of the Game is produced and co-developed by Fremantle France for TF1 France.

    “Exposed”
    “Exposed” is a social reality series where celebrities confront their own digital footprints. Key moments from their public lives are highlighted through a striking digital wall, as their social media posts are projected onto a giant screen, revealing the stories behind the posts through photos, videos and personal reflections. With themes of self-discovery, the show explores the broader impact of social media on identity and society. What will their online presence reveal when elevated, and what can we learn about the contrast between our digital and real selves?

    “Exposed” is produced by Strong Productions, a Fremantle company, for P3, Denmark.

    ZDF Studios and BlackBox Multimedia Partner to Produce Romantic Comedy Drama 'The Little Italian Hotel' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Heist Academy”
    “Heist Academy” is an action-packed reality competition series where 10 celebrities compete to join three top comedians in staging the most spectacular bank robbery. In each episode, they learn new skills to master the craft of high-stakes theft, face daring challenges and risk elimination.

    “The series combines the excitement of celebrity competition with high-stakes heist training, promising viewers an edge-of-your-seat experience filled with comedy, unexpected twists and the excitement of watching celebrities live out a daring fantasy,” Fremantle said.

    “Heist Academy” is produced by Monster, a Fremantle company, for NRK Norway.

    “The Hiding Game”
    “The Hiding Game” is a playful reality competition format that supersizes the beloved childhood game of hide-and-seek into a high-stakes national championship. Over six competitive episodes, 10 contestants combine skill, strategy and humor in intense elimination rounds, with quirky penalties that add a layer of comedy. Two lively commentators — a sports expert and a gaming YouTuber — enhance the action with their insights and perspective on the game. Each episode builds to a hide-and-seek showdown, culminating to an epic end of series finale where one contestant is crowned the first-ever “Hide-and-Seek National Champion.”

    “The Hiding Game” is produced by Monster, a Fremantle company, for NRK Norway.

    “The Lost Ones: Ultimate Decision”
    “The Lost Ones: Ultimate Decision” (a sequel to “The Lost Ones,” which aired last year on TV2 in Denmark) is an adventure reality format blending raw survival and high-stakes strategic gameplay – pushing ordinary people to their limits. In this series, audiences will witness more survival and time-pressured challenges as contestants are dropped into the wilderness in a group, forced to rely on instincts, resilience and teamwork. Hidden canisters containing cash prizes fuel the competition, building to a dramatic finale, where “The Lost Ones” face a moral dilemma: split the prize money or keep it for themselves, revealing their true motivations.

    “The Lost Ones: Ultimate Decision” is produced by Strong Productions, a Fremantle company, for TV2, Denmark.

    “Couple to Throuple”
    In this show the audience watches couples explore the journey from two to three partners. “Couple to Throuple” follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. These relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match.

    “Couple to Throuple” is produced by Naked, a Fremantle label, for Peacock, U.S.

    'Don't Walk Home Alone After Dark' Horror YouTube Channel Gets Series Adaptation From Mercury Filmworks, La Chouette Compagnie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liam Payne, One Direction Member, Dies at 31
    Variety1 day ago
    ‘There Should Be No Prisons,’ Filmmakers Tell Incarcerated Men at San Quentin Film Festival
    Variety2 days ago
    Fremantle Sells ‘Mozart: Rise of a Genius’ in Key Territories as Producer Teases Docu-Drama: ‘He Was the Original Child Star’ (EXCLUSIVE)
    Variety8 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    ‘Rise of the Raven’ Trailer: Swashbuckling Heroes Square Off Against Ottoman Army in Beta Film’s Blockbuster Mipcom Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
    Variety2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    ‘The Office’ Characters Coming to ‘Funko Fusion’ Video Game
    Variety41 minutes ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    Mahershala Ali’s First Film ‘Taste the Revolution’ to Premiere at New Orleans Film Festival – Nearly 25 Years After It Was Made
    Variety51 minutes ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy