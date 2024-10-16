Fremantle Unveils Lineup of Original Formats Heading to Mipcom, Including ‘Master of the Game,’ ‘Exposed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fremantle, the production and distribution powerhouse behind hit formats such as “Got Talent” and “Idols,” has unveiled its lineup of original formats heading to next week’s TV market Mipcom in Cannes.

The lineup includes recently launched investigative reality series “Master of the Game,” a fresh take on the psychological reality genre from France, and brand-new formats such as action-packed Norwegian competition reality series “Heist Academy” and “The Hiding Game.” Also joining the lineup is Denmark’s social reality series “Exposed,” and epic adventure reality format “The Lost Ones: Ultimate Decision,” from Demark. U.S. dating series “Couple to Throuple” completes the bill.

Andrew Llinares, director of global entertainment at Fremantle, said: “Our range of invigorating formats showcase the breadth of creativity here at Fremantle, and we are proud to have internally developed many of these shows.

“It is a wonderful adventure to work closely with our exceptional local teams and production companies to create new IP that has the potential to become the next breakout hit globally.

“We continue to champion exciting and creative concepts with broad, universal appeal that our international partners are looking for – these shows are truly adaptable for all platforms and budgets.”

“Master of the Game”

In this recently launched psychological reality format, a group of celebrities are invited to participate in a twist-and-turn mystery game, drawn in by a cryptic invitation and the promise of a cash prize. Their deceptively straightforward task: unmask the “Master of the Game,” a charismatic and enigmatic figure who remains hidden and masked while orchestrating the entire experience. The twist? One contestant has secretly been recruited by the Master of the Game as an accomplice, tasked with misleading the others.

Throughout the series, contestants explore dramatic settings like the “Room of 100 Faces,” solve puzzles and tackle immersive challenges. As the series builds to its conclusion, the remaining contestants make one last guess: who is the Master of the Game?

Master of the Game is produced and co-developed by Fremantle France for TF1 France.

“Exposed”

“Exposed” is a social reality series where celebrities confront their own digital footprints. Key moments from their public lives are highlighted through a striking digital wall, as their social media posts are projected onto a giant screen, revealing the stories behind the posts through photos, videos and personal reflections. With themes of self-discovery, the show explores the broader impact of social media on identity and society. What will their online presence reveal when elevated, and what can we learn about the contrast between our digital and real selves?

“Exposed” is produced by Strong Productions, a Fremantle company, for P3, Denmark.

“Heist Academy”

“Heist Academy” is an action-packed reality competition series where 10 celebrities compete to join three top comedians in staging the most spectacular bank robbery. In each episode, they learn new skills to master the craft of high-stakes theft, face daring challenges and risk elimination.

“The series combines the excitement of celebrity competition with high-stakes heist training, promising viewers an edge-of-your-seat experience filled with comedy, unexpected twists and the excitement of watching celebrities live out a daring fantasy,” Fremantle said.

“Heist Academy” is produced by Monster, a Fremantle company, for NRK Norway.

“The Hiding Game”

“The Hiding Game” is a playful reality competition format that supersizes the beloved childhood game of hide-and-seek into a high-stakes national championship. Over six competitive episodes, 10 contestants combine skill, strategy and humor in intense elimination rounds, with quirky penalties that add a layer of comedy. Two lively commentators — a sports expert and a gaming YouTuber — enhance the action with their insights and perspective on the game. Each episode builds to a hide-and-seek showdown, culminating to an epic end of series finale where one contestant is crowned the first-ever “Hide-and-Seek National Champion.”

“The Hiding Game” is produced by Monster, a Fremantle company, for NRK Norway.

“The Lost Ones: Ultimate Decision”

“The Lost Ones: Ultimate Decision” (a sequel to “The Lost Ones,” which aired last year on TV2 in Denmark) is an adventure reality format blending raw survival and high-stakes strategic gameplay – pushing ordinary people to their limits. In this series, audiences will witness more survival and time-pressured challenges as contestants are dropped into the wilderness in a group, forced to rely on instincts, resilience and teamwork. Hidden canisters containing cash prizes fuel the competition, building to a dramatic finale, where “The Lost Ones” face a moral dilemma: split the prize money or keep it for themselves, revealing their true motivations.

“The Lost Ones: Ultimate Decision” is produced by Strong Productions, a Fremantle company, for TV2, Denmark.

“Couple to Throuple”

In this show the audience watches couples explore the journey from two to three partners. “Couple to Throuple” follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. These relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match.

“Couple to Throuple” is produced by Naked, a Fremantle label, for Peacock, U.S.

