‘Culinary Class Wars’ Renewed for Second Season at Netflix

Smash hit Korean reality show “Culinary Class Wars” has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.



The show pits a total of 100 renowned chefs and undiscovered cooking talents against each other in a culinary battle for the ultimate taste. Mounted on a large scale and running to 12 episodes, the contest at times resembles a sports event. The show is judged by the esteemed restaurateur Paik Jong-won and chef Anh Sung-jae, of Mosu Seoul, the country’s only Michelin three-star restaurant.



Producers Kim Hak-min and Kim Eun-ji, along with writer Mo Eun-sol from Studio Slam will return for the second season.



Launched only a month ago, the show has proved an instant hit in Korea and abroad. It was the first Korean unscripted title to rank No. 1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) list for three consecutive weeks.



“The fierce rivalry among passionate chefs, combined with the show’s grand scale and unpredictable twists, delivered an exhilarating experience,” said the streamer. “Season 2 promises to escalate the competition into an even more intense battle of culinary prowess.”



“Shows of this scale take a lot of effort to bring to life, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished with our dedicated team. As we continue to expand our unscripted offering,” said Netflix Korea’s director of content Yoo Ki Hwan.



As unscripted content from Korea becomes increasingly popular, Netflix Korea has announced that it will debut a new Korean unscripted series every month from this August to the first quarter of 2025.



The company has previously enjoyed success with Korean unscripted shows including “Single’s Inferno,” which has been renewed for a fourth season , and the large-scale “Physical 100,” which has been renewed for a second season .

In the scripted space, Netflix has also confirmed Nov. 8 as the upload date for romantic comedy series, “Mr. Plankton.” The show features Woo Do-hwan and Lee You-mi, respectively, as a man born from a mistake, and the unluckiest woman in the world, who inadvertently accompanies him on the final journey of his life.

