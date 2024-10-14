Open in App
    Anthony Hopkins to Star in ‘Maserati: The Brothers,’ Biopic of Famous Car Family Directed by Bobby Moresco (EXCLUSIVE)

    By Nick Vivarelli,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTKL3_0w5wprWR00

    Anthony Hopkins is attached to star in “Maserati: The Brothers,” an English-language biopic directed by Bobby Moresco about the family behind the high-performance automobiles that, along with Ferrari and Lamborghini, Italy is known for.

    Biblical Epic 'Mary' With Anthony Hopkins Acquired By Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    The legendary Oscar-winning actor will play an Italian financier who bankrolls the Maserati brothers. The “Maserati” movie is is produced by Italy’s Andrea Iervolino via his new film and TV outfit called The Andrea Iervolino Company.

    Iervolino’s previous company, ILBE Group – in which he was partnered with Monika Bacardi — produced the Bobby Moresco-directed biopic “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” and was also among the producers of Micheal Mann’s “Ferrari” starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz.

    “Having Anthony Hopkins on board is a dream come true,” Iervolino said in a statement. “His unparalleled ability to embody complex characters will undoubtedly elevate our story, and we are eager to see how he brings depth to his role.”

    Italian Producer Andrea Iervolino Parts Ways With Business Partner Monika Bacardi to Launch New Solo Outfit

    Other casting details on “Maserati: The Brothers,” which will start shooting soon in Bologna, are still being kept under wraps.

    Maserati was founded in 1914 in a garage in the central Italian city of Bologna by three brothers: Alfieri, Ettore and Ernesto. The trident that is the company’s emblem is a replica of the one found in the Fountain of Neptune in Bologna. From early on, the company –which is now known for exotic luxury cars — was tied to the world of auto racing. Maserati’s first Grand Prix racing car, called “Type 26,” is the vehicle that Alfieri Maserati was driving in the 1927 Messina Cup race when he had a near fatal crash. Alfieri died a few years later, on March 3, 1932, at the age of 44 from complications related to that accident. In 1937, the brothers, while remaining involved, sold a controlling stake in the company that is now owned by Fiat.

    Hopkins’ most recent standout performance is his role as emperor Vespasian in the twilight years of his decade-long reign in Roland Emmerich’s gladiator series “Those About to Die.”

    Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Ashley Greene, Thomas Kretschmann, Praya Lundberg Join Anthony Hopkins Sci-Fi Thriller 'Eyes in the Trees'

