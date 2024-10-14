Kang Full Webtoon Adaptation ‘Light Shop’ to Illuminate Disney+ From December – Global Bulletin



LIGHTING UP TIME

Stuck in a dark and mysterious neighborhood with no memory of how they got there, six strangers will have to piece together their forgotten pasts to escape in “ Light Shop ,” an eight-part supernatural mystery launching on the Disney+ streaming service from December.

The show is an adaptation of the “Light Shop” webtoon by Kang Full , who is sometimes credited as the father of Korean web comics and was creator of the Disney+ hit show “Moving.” Kang Full penned the adapted screenplay. Kim Hiewon directs the series.

The show features “Blood Free” star Ju Jihoon , “Parasite” star Lee Jungeun , and “Pachinko” star Kim Minha . It also features Park Boyoung, (“Strong Girl Bong-soon,” “Oh My Ghost”) as a nurse whose life was changed forever following a near death experience; and Bae Seongwoo (“Veteran,” “The King”) as a detective.

The first four episodes of “Light Shop” air from Dec. 4.

WILD SIDE OF THE MOON

Love Nature and Sky Nature announced at the Wildscreen Festival the greenlighting of “Wild Side of the Moon,” a 3 x 60’ series that reveals the surprising and beautiful ways, in which all living things are deeply connected to the phases and force of the Moon as it waxes and wanes. It will highlight Moon-related animal behavior, from large-scale patterns of animals such as humpback whales and elephants to tree frogs and dung beetles,

“Wild Side of the Moon” is co-produced by Love Nature and Sky Nature and produced by award-winning production company, Humble Bee Films . It will premiere on Love Nature around the world, and Sky Nature in the U.K., Italy and Germany. Love Nature’s parent company Blue Ant Studios , oversees pre-sales and licensing for the title outside of commissioning territories.

Dominic Weston is showrunner, Charlotte Crosse and Stephen Dunleavy are executive producers at Humble Bee Films. Kathryn Taylor is the executive producer for Sky Nature and Katie Murdock executive produces the series on behalf of Love Nature.

EARLY CHRISTMAS

Hong Kong Disneyland has outlined plans for a series of Christmas-themed events, including use of the World of Frozen land for the first time. “A Disney Christmas” at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort runs Nov. 15, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025. Activities include “Arendelle Royal Breakfast Buffet” at Golden Crocus Inn, “Mickey and Friends Christmastime Ball” and “A Holiday Wish-Come-True Tree Lighting Ceremony.” ( World of Frozen opened in November last year.)

On three consecutive weekend nights starting from Nov. 23, the “Disney Christmas Live in Concert!” performed in front of the Castle of Magical Dreams, will feature Mickey and Friends, The Hong Kong Children’s Choir and local singers Gin Lee, Morissette and Janice Yan .

OLD ENOUGH



Nippon TV has licensed the Mongolian rights to its hit unscripted format “Old Enough!” to Brickmedia . The first Mongolian version of the format was produced based on Nippon TV’s format bible and is set to stream 20 episodes this fall on SeeRooTV, Mongolia’s first kids-only streaming platform.



“Old Enough!” captures the refreshing wonder, amazement, and charm of little children going on “big adventures” – running errands on their own for the very first time. A cultural phenomenon in Japan, “Old Enough!” has been a prime time hit for over 30 years and is a proven ratings powerhouse where it has been globally produced.

COP CAPER

Netflix’s upcoming thriller “Do Patti” has released its trailer, featuring Kriti Sanon and Kajol in lead roles. Set in the fictional town of Devipur, the film follows police inspector Vidya Jyothi (Kajol) as she investigates mysterious events involving Saumya (Sanon) and her husband. The plot thickens with the arrival of Saumya’s twin sister, Shailee. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film marks Sanon’s debut as a producer and features Kajol in her first role as a police officer. “Do Patti” is produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films . The film is set to premiere on Netflix on Oct. 25.

Watch the trailer here.

