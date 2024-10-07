Open in App
    Taylor Swift Is Now the Richest Female Musician in the World

    By Emiliana Betancourt,

    2 days ago
    Taylor Swift reaches yet another career peak, becoming the richest female musician in the world. According to Forbes , her net worth has been estimated at $1.6 billion.

    Grammy Nominations Predictions: Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift Will Vie in Top Categories

    Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour propelled her into billionaire status in 2023 . Her wealth is estimated to be made up of $600 million from concert sales and royalties, plus another $600 million from her music catalog, which she began re-releasing in 2021 , labeling these as “Taylor’s Version,” and about $125 million in real estate.

    Swift announced she would re-release her albums in 2019 with hopes of owning her masters, meaning she would have total control over her work. Since then, Swift has re-released four of her albums: “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” “Red (Taylor’s Version),” “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” and “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” Many of these re-releases have landed her back on the charts with some of her beloved older songs. Strategically, Swift has also included additional past content with these drops and tweaked some of her classics slightly for nuance.

    From Taylor and Travis to Oasis: The Best Couples Costumes to Wear This Halloween

    Swift has also unveiled completely new material, dropping an album this April called “The Tortured Poets Department,” which became her longest-running No. 1 album in the United States, staying in the top spot for over 14 nonconsecutive weeks.

    Her growing record sales and touring success gave Swift the impulse she needed to surpass Rihanna as the wealthiest female musician. Forbes estimates the Barbados singer to have a net worth of $1.4 billion , also recently having reached billionaire status due to the success of her makeup line, Fenty Beauty.

    Taylor Swift Has Gained More Than 1.8 Million Spotify Followers Since She Endorsed Kamala Harris for President

