Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song’ Makes It to 13 Weeks at No. 1; Sabrina Carpenter’s Trio of Hits Keep Making Chart History

Shaboozey ‘s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has now led the Hot 100 songs chart for 13 weeks, easily reigning as the longest-running No. 1 single of the year . “A Bar Song” holds more than double the weight of Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help,” or the second longest-running single of the year, with six weeks total.

A country and pop radio hit, “A Bar Song” totaled 76 million radio airplay audience impressions in the latest tracking week, per data from Luminate. The song’s milestone success makes the Virginia-born singer-rapper a promising candidate for a Grammy nomination at the 2025 ceremony. Chris Willman, Variety ‘s chief music critic, note s Shaboozey as a probable nominee in the best new artist and record of the year categories.

On those same coveted lists, Sabrina Carpenter also emerges as a leading prospect. Carpenter, who is currently completing her first headlining arena tour, claims six consecutive weeks with three simultaneous Hot 100 top 10 singles: the catalyst to her breakthrough year, “Espresso,” is at No. 5; “Taste” is at No. 9, and “Please Please Please” rounds out the peak at No. 10. She becomes the first artist to score six weeks on the chart with at least three simultaneous top 10s this decade (placing her in the company of Drake, Cardi B and Justin Bieber, among others, per Billboard ).

Meanwhile, Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” lifts from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in its fourth nonconsecutive week atop the list. Following its debut in late August, “Short n’ Sweet” only exited the top position for two weeks as Travis Scott’s “Days Before Rodeo” climbed to the top and for Future’s “Mixtape Pluto” debut (last week).

Also returning to the top of the albums chart is Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft” at No. 5. Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” is sturdy at No. 2 for a fourth nonconsecutive week. Future’s “Mixtape Pluto” is now at No. 3, followed by Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” at No. 4.

Post Malone’s “F-1 Trillion” moves down to No. 6; Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” is at No. 7; Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” is at No. 8; Zach Bryan’s “The Great American Bar Scene” is at No. 9; and Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is at No. 10.

Outside of the top 10, Lady Gaga’s “Joker”-pegged “Harlequin” album enters the list at No. 20. The soundtrack album was released in support of “Joker :Folie et Deux,” in which Gaga stars with Joaquin Phoenix. The Grammy-winning singer is also expected to drop the first single from her forthcoming seventh studio album this month .





