Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Variety

    Jamie Foxx Celebrates Backstage After First Stand-Up Show Since Medical Emergency: ‘My Next Jokes Are Going to Be “Knock, Knock” Jokes’

    By Emiliana Betancourt,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TZRG_0vxsFngT00

    Jamie Foxx made his long-awaited return to the standup comedy stage in Atlanta over the weekend, where he opened up about his 2023 medical emergency in a humorous, but emotional one-man show.

    Jamie Foxx Announces Dates for Stand-Up Show About His Medical Emergency, Set to Stream on Netflix

    “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King was backstage at the special, which was filmed for Netflix, and captured Foxx’s immediate reflections in an impromptu “interview” posted on social media. In the clip, the Oscar and Grammy winner is surrounded by a cheerful entourage who applaud his achievement. “You landed on the moon, man. Be so proud,” Foxx told the group as he opened a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

    “I wanna know how you feel after three nights?” King then asked. “It was an excruciating time, opening those wounds every single day,” Foxx replied.

    The subject matter is, of course, emotional — as Foxx shared, for the first time in depth, the story of the mysterious ailment that left him hospitalized in April 2023. But the circumstances around the show, titled “What Had Happened Was,” were also unusual because he didn’t workshop the material in the typical way.

    “It was excruciating because — the worry is what gets you. Yeah, we’ve got a great show in the room, but we don’t know what they may laugh or what they may not laugh at,” Foxx said. “Usually, when you do a stand-up special, you go out for a year and work every nook and cranny, then you tape it. You don’t just show up in Atlanta and turn the camera on.”

    Jamie Foxx Says Medical Emergency Started With a 'Bad Headache' and Then 'I Was Gone for 20 Days. I Don't Remember Anything'

    Foxx announced the show in an Instagram post last month, revealing few details about the three-night engagement, but promising an evening “filled with humor, heart, and inspiration.”

    In the video, King shared her review of the performance, saying that she’s never seen a show where the audience is laughing and crying at the same time. “Only you could’ve done that,” she told him.

    “It’s a personal journey, and I hope I never have to … I am never going to go through this again. My next jokes will start out, ‘Knock, knock!’” Foxx replied as the room burst into laughter. “I’ll do an hour and a half of ‘Knock, knock’ jokes.” The clip ends with Foxx raising a toast to his loved ones, saying, “Let’s sit back, watch it, and build toward a newer, brighter and healthier future.”

    Details about the streaming release for the special are still to be announced.

    Tom Brady, Jamie Foxx Take the Stage at Fox 2024 Upfront Presentation

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Stay Payd
    1d ago
    🥂
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Eminem Doubles Down on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Connection to Tupac and Biggie Murders on New Song
    Variety26 days ago
    I Watched ‘Joker 2’ at an Opening Night Imax Screening at the Grove: The Fanboys Were Nowhere to Be Found
    Variety4 days ago
    Allan Blye, Emmy-Winning Writer for ‘The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,’ ‘Van Dyke and Company,’ Dies at 87
    Variety2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Nelly Jokes About His Performance With St. Lunatics Despite The Fact That The Group Is Currently Suing Him
    UPROXX2 days ago
    Celine Dion Surprises Fans in Strange and Epic Sunday Night Football Promo Set to ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’
    Variety2 days ago
    Rich Paul: Bronny James Made Unilateral Decision To Enter 2024 NBA Draft
    Lakers Nation20 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Frank Lucas Was a Drug Kingpin Whose Life Was Immortalized by Denzel Washington — What Happened Next?
    Distractify1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    ‘The Sticky’: Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist Series Sets Amazon Premiere Date, Drops First-Look Photos (EXCLUSIVE)
    Variety5 hours ago
    ‘The Diplomat’ Season 2 Trailer: Keri Russell Digs Up a Conspiracy Inside the British Government in Netflix’s Political Thriller Series
    Variety1 day ago
    Why Your Cat Chooses to Sleep Near You
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Best Horror Movies: Stephen King on the ‘Helpless Terror’ of ‘Night of the Living Dead’
    Variety3 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber20 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Rashida Jones and Will McCormack’s Short Doc ‘A Swim Lesson’ Part of ‘POV Shorts’ Season 7 Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)
    Variety1 day ago
    Katrina Cukaj, an Ad-Sales Veteran From Warner and CNN, Joins Fox
    Variety1 day ago
    Saudi Arabia Box Office Outperforms Western Markets This Year So Far as ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Becomes Country’s Highest-Grossing Film
    Variety2 days ago
    Choreographer Charm La’Donna Signs With WME (EXCLUSIVE)
    Variety1 day ago
    Randy Rainbow on Writing a Letter to ‘Stupid People’ and a ‘Declaration of Cancellation’ for Himself in Satirical New Book: ‘I Tried to Make This a Cathartic Thing’
    Variety1 day ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    How Busy Philipps Turned to QVC to Find Her Voice in Late-Night TV: ‘They’re Gonna Wanna Buy This Stuff’
    Variety23 hours ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Songwriters’ Advocacy Group SONA Honors Raye, Thomas Scherer, Ross Golan, Willie ‘Prophet’ Stiggers and Andrea Martin at L.A. Gala
    Variety2 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy