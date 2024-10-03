Nicholas Sparks’ ‘Counting Miracles’ Film Adaptation Set at Amazon Starring ‘Reacher’ Lead Alan Ritchson (EXCLUSIVE)

Iconic author Nicholas Sparks’ new bestseller “Counting Miracles” is being adapted into a movie at Amazon MGM Studios starring “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson.

In “Counting Miracles,” former Ranger (Ritchson) returns to his small hometown with one mission: to find the father he never knew. While there he crosses paths with a doctor who is balancing her own life as a single mother of two and a reclusive old man with a mysterious past, leading to unexpected connections and a journey toward belonging.

Published Sept. 24 by Random House, Sparks’ “Counting Miracles” reached No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list Wednesday, marking the author’s 20th book to hit the top of the chart.

Ritchson, who is starring in the “Counting Miracles” film adaptation through his three-picture acting deal with Amazon MGM Studios, will produce the project under his AllyCat Entertainment banner alongside Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment, Di Novi Pictures’ Denise Di Novi (who previously produced adaptations of Sparks’ “The Best of Me,” “The Lucky One,” “Nights in Rodanthe,” “A Walk to Remember,” and “Message in a Bottle”) and Margaret French Isaac, and Sparks’ longtime producing partner Theresa Park.

Both AllyCat Entertainment and Di Novi Pictures are under first-look film deals at Amazon.

Best known for his leading titular role in Amazon’s popular action series “Reacher,” which will debut its third season in 2025, Ritchson is currently in production on Netflix action sci-fi film “War Machine.” Next up, Ritchson will produce and star in Amazon’s Prime Video holiday family comedy ”The Man With The Bag” alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. He will also be reprising his role as Aimes in the untitled 11th installment of Universal Pictures’ “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Ritchson is repped by WME, Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment, Shelter PR and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Sparks is repped by Howie Sanders, Co-Head of the Anonymous Content Media Rights Department, Celeste Fine of Park & Fine Literary and Media, Jill Fritzo PR and Scott Schwimer Esq.

