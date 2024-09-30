YouTube Inks Deal With SESAC to Restore Music Videos for Adele, Nirvana, Bob Dylan and More in U.S.

YouTube reached a deal with performing rights organization SESAC on new licensing terms, which will restore music videos for artists that went dark on the platform over the weekend .

Songs by Adele, Bob Dylan, Green Day, Many More Blocked by YouTube in Legal Dispute

Songs by Adele, Nirvana, Bob Dylan, Green Day, R.E.M., Burna Boy, Rush and other artists were blocked Saturday (Sept. 28) for YouTube’s U.S. viewers due to the dispute between YouTube and SESAC, which represents 30,000 members and 1.5 million compositions (and is smaller than ASCAP or BMI). YouTube said the songs that had been blocked for U.S. users will be restored in the next day or two.

“We’re pleased that SESAC reconsidered our offer. We’ve reached a deal and content will come back up shortly. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to Variety.

Scott Jungmichel, president and COO of SESAC, said in a statement to Variety : “We have reached an agreement with YouTube to equitably compensate SESAC’s songwriters and publishers for the use of their music. We appreciate the support and patience of our affiliates, as well as the artists who perform those songs.” He said that during SESAC’s negotiations with YouTube, its affiliates’ works “were unilaterally removed by YouTube ahead of the contract end date of October 1, 2024. YouTube has begun the process of reinstating videos featuring these songs.”

The TeamYouTube account on X shared the following message: “If you’re in the United States ➡️ we’re happy to share that YouTube has reached a deal with SESAC. Content (that was previously blocked) will be restored across YouTube services over the next day or two. We appreciate all your patience.”

SESAC and other performing rights organizations collect royalties and help protect copyrights on behalf of songwriters and music publishers. They have the ability to block certain public performances of music, including on streaming services like YouTube, if licensing agreements have expired.

According to its website, SESAC currently licenses the public performance of songwriters, composers, and music publishers, a group that includes Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, Rush, Adele, Jack Harlow, Ariana Grande, Disclosure, Zac Brown, Rosanne Cash, Hillary Scott of Lady A, Lee Brice, Margo Price, Nicky Jam and Blanco Brown.

