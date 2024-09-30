Period Crime Drama ‘Von Fock’ Toplines Zolba Productions’ International TV Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Estonia’s Jevgeni Supin from Zolba Productions, credited for the first Estonian Viaplay original “Who Shot Otto Mueller,” has unveiled his slate of five high-end dramas, including “My Dear Mother” repped by Film.UA Group and “Von Fock,” due to world premiere at Tallinn TV Beats’ first Screening Day on Nov. 20.

Supin’s extensive slate and the caliber of his TV projects, all framed as international co-productions, reflect both his ambition to set Estonian -and Baltic- drama on the global map and his pioneering breakthroughs in co-production.

The four-part period crime “Von Fock”, for instance, was the first Estonian series ever to receive support from both Creative Europe’s Media Program and Eurimages’ pilot program for series co-productions in June. “This [EU public money] meant the world to me,” said Supin, who recently stepped down as head of TV Beats Forum to fully focus on producing. “It shows that we indie producers from the Baltics are on the right track and that our mission to take Estonian, Lithuanian, Latvian stories and culture outside our country borders have been recognized, and it matters greatly.”

Framed as a co-production between Zolba Productions, Latvia‘s Berghein Production and Nafta, Italy’s Movie.Mento and Albolina Film, “Von Fock” is based on the historical crime novels “Detective von Fock” by author Ain Kütt, who teamed up with Leana Jalukse (Estonia’s Oscar entry “Mother”) and Germany’s Lilian von Keudell for the screen version.

Estonian enfant terrible Arun Tamm (“Bad Hair Friday”, “Container”) is directing.

Set among the Estonian high society of Baltic Germans in the first part of the 19th century, the story follows the nominal hero Paul von Fock and the baron of Sagadi (Priit Pius) on a quest to solve various murder mysteries while pursuing the love interest of the beautiful Maria von Nottbeck (Aurora Ruffino).

Supin describes it as “a good old whodunnit story with a right mixture of romance and a bit of suspense placed in a noble society,” which should stand thanks to authentic filming locations and historical manors and castles.

The series, ordered by Eesti Telefilm for Estonia’s national pubcaster ETV, has received backing from LTV in Latvia, LRT in Lithuania, the Estonian Film Institute, Latvian Investment Agency LIAA and Italian tax credit, on top of IDM Film Commission Südtirol.

Supin, who is producing together with Helen Lõhmus, said he is discussing global rights with a major distributor. The national rollout is set for the spring of 2025.

Next up is the psychological drama ”My Dear Mother” which marks the first international co-production for Estonia’s leading platform Elisa, staged with Ukraine’s Film.UA.

Based on true events, the limited series toplines Doris Tislar (“The Class”), Elina Reinold (“Revenge Office”) and Indrek Ojari (“Names Engraved in Marble”).

Doris Tääker directs based on a screenplay written by Raoul Suvi, which he co-developed with Elisa Estonia’s head of content Toomas Ili and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival director Tiina Lokk.

“When the brutally murdered mother of drug addict Alina (30) is found on the beach one day, the question arises whether Alina is a cold-blooded manipulator or a lifelong victim of abuse,” runs the logline. The show distributed by Film.UA is slated for a spring 2025 delivery on Elisa Huub.

While working with Elisa Estonia on another high-end series in the early stages of development – “Operation Silver Wolf,” billed as “Da Vinci Code” meets “Indiana Jones” – Supin struck a separate deal with the Baltic region’s fast-expanding platform Go3 on two other projects.

The six-part “A Girl from Tallinn” for which Go3 holds second window rights after main commissioner ETV, is staged as a copro with Ukraine’s Film.UA and Bulgaria’s Agitprop, with backing from the Bulgarian Film Centre and Creative Media.

Critically-acclaimed Ilmar Raag (“The Class,” “A Lady in Paris”) is directing the drama in which former criminal Ivan, now a law-abiding Ukrainian businessman, meets a girl who looks exactly like Maria, the love of his life, murdered 30 years ago in Tallinn in the turbulent 1990s. Principal photography is set for next summer.

“A Girl From Tallinn” is yet another high-profile project that emphasizes our dedication to producing premium content for both local and international viewers,” said Justinas Docka, head of content for Go3, which also backed the Series Mania multiple-winning Latvian dramedy “Soviet Jeans.”

Meanwhile, as announced earlier by Variety , Go3 has also teamed with Supin on the project “Let it Snow,” currently in development. The light crime/comedy, partly set in Finland, is being co-produced by Take Two Studios. The Finnish group’s co-founder Eero Hietala said the “larger-than-life story about the Finnish underworld” fueled his interest when Supin first pitched it at Seriescamp, Cologne in 2023.

“Let it Snow” will be showcased at the curated TV Beats Co-financing Market (Nov.18-20) during the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event.