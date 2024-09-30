Open in App
    Barbra Streisand Remembers ‘A Star Is Born’ Co-Star Kris Kristofferson: ‘He Was Something Special’

    By Ellise Shafer,

    3 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJRqL_0voYcQNg00

    Barbra Streisand paid tribute to her “A Star Is Born” co-star Kris Kristofferson on Sunday night, following the news that the country music legend and actor had died at 88 years old .

    Kris Kristofferson's 10 Best Songs

    In a post on Instagram featuring their “A Star Is Born” album cover, Streisand reminisced about their time together. “The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special,” she wrote. “Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became ‘A Star Is Born.’ In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I’d written for the film’s main love theme, ‘Evergreen.'”

    Streisand and Kristofferson’s “A Star Is Born” released in 1976 and became a huge box office success, earning $80 million in North America on a $6 million budget. The film, which was the third adaptation of the 1937 original starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March, follows an unknown singer (Streisand) who falls in love with a rock star (Kristofferson). “Evergreen” went on to win the Oscar for best original song.

    Kris Kristofferson, Country Music Legend and 'A Star Is Born' Leading Man, Dies at 88

    The post’s second slide shows a photo of Streisand and Kristofferson during the former’s concert at London’s Hyde Park in 2019, where Kristofferson was a special guest. “I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other ‘A Star Is Born’ duet, ‘Lost Inside of You,'” Streisand remembered. “He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved.”

    Streisand ended the tribute by sending her thoughts to Kristofferson’s wife, Lisa, “who I know supported him in every way possible.”

    Barbra Streisand to Be Subject of Multi-Part Documentary Directed by Frank Marshall

