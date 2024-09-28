Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Variety

    Will Ferrell and Harper Steele Insisted Netflix Release ‘Will & Harper’ Before Election Day So People Could ‘Start Having Important Discussions in Their Living Rooms’

    By Marc Malkin,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkkiZ_0vnAQ7a100

    It’s no coincidence that the new Netflix documentary “Will & Harper” was released just a few weeks before Election Day.

    Ryan Murphy Has 'No Interest' in Meeting the Menendez Bros. and Believes New Trial Is Possible: 'Monsters' Is the 'Best Thing That's Happened to Them in 30 Years'

    The film chronicles a cross-country road trip that Will Ferrell took with former “Saturday Night Live” head writer Harper Steele shortly after her transition.

    “When we sat down with Netflix we made it clear that we wanted this out before the election,” Ferrell told me at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “We wanted it to have enough runway for people to get to see it and hopefully start having important discussions in their living rooms.”

    Since premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Harper said that she’s been hearing from a “lot of parents and kids” who want to see the movie.

    “We’ve heard from people who say they can’t wait to see this with friends and family who maybe don’t share the same viewpoint and they’re looking forward to watching it all together,” Ferrell said. “Hopefully it could slowly chip away at some of that.”

    Director Josh Greenbaum admitted he was nervous that the two wouldn’t let their guards down on camera. “One of my fears was how open and vulnerable they were willing to get with each other,” he said. “They’re comedians at the end of the day and I’m friends with lots of comedians and they’re not always about being open and vulnerable. But within a couple of days of shooting they opened up and that fear was not warranted.”

    Ferrell said, “It was amazing how we were able to keep the flow of conversation going six hours  a day in a car and the depths of things we explored.”

    While the film featured Steele struggling with revisiting old stomping grounds for the first time as a woman and the hate she and Ferrell were subjected to on social media after they were spotted at an Indiana Pacers basketball game and surrounded by fans at a Texas steakhouse, the two joked that the most challenging times while shooting had nothing to do with gender identity. “I hate to sound so flip but starting the car in the morning was probably the hardest thing we had to deal with,” Steele said, laughing.

    Will Ferrell: 'If the Trans Community Is a Threat to You, Then It Stems From Not Being Confident or Safe With Yourself'

    “Yeah, that car wasn’t good,” Ferrell added.

    I also asked the two for casting suggestions in case the doc ever gets adapted as a scripted feature.

    Steele cracked, “I love Hunter Schafer and I feel like I look exactly like her.”

    When Ferrell suggested Leonardo DiCaprio play him, Steele quipped, “He’d probably have to put on a bit of ugly makeup to look like you.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02egj2_0vnAQ7a100

    See more photos from the Los Angeles premiere of “Will & Harper” below.

    Erik Menendez Actor Cooper Koch Hugged the Real Menendez Bros. During Prison Visit With Kim Kardashian, Says They Deserve a Retrial and Are 'Upstanding Individuals'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lawYS_0vnAQ7a100
    Christopher Leggett, left, Will Ferrell, Harper Steele, Josh Greenbaum, Jessica Elbaum and Rafael Marmor at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Will & Harper.”
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKXXl_0vnAQ7a100
    Viveca Paulin, left, Will Ferrell, Mattias Paulin Ferrell, Magnus Paulin Ferrell and guest at the 2024 BMAC Gala at The Beverly Hilton.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhKYb_0vnAQ7a100
    Kristen Wiig, left, Will Ferrell and Harper Steele at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Will & Harper.”
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I98zp_0vnAQ7a100
    Chrishell Stause, left, and G Flip at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Will & Harper.”
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFzVN_0vnAQ7a100
    Michael Keaton, left, and Sean Douglas at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Will & Harper.”
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awLT0_0vnAQ7a100
    Charles Melton at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Will & Harper.”
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wm3dv_0vnAQ7a100
    Harper Steele, left, and Dylan Mulvaney at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Will & Harper.”
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETGir_0vnAQ7a100
    Netflix Film chairman Dan Lin
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTcxd_0vnAQ7a100
    Samantha Apfel, left, Alex Schmider and a guest attend Netflix’s “Will & Harper.”
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFMNB_0vnAQ7a100
    Jen Richards attends Netflix’s “Will & Harper” LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TRIO_0vnAQ7a100
    Producer Jessica Elbaum, left, and Jesse Plemons at The Egyptian Theater.
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fox Weatherman Stops Live Broadcast to Save Atlanta Woman Trapped in Hurricane Helene Flood
    Variety3 days ago
    Chris Brown Domestic Violence Documentary Announced by ‘Quiet on Set’ Network ID as New Accuser Comes Forward
    Variety2 hours ago
    Drake Hogestyn, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Veteran Who Played John Black, Dies at 70
    Variety1 day ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    Judge Rules ‘Baby Reindeer’ Was Not a ‘True Story,’ Allows Real Martha to Sue Netflix
    Variety2 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Monday, September 30th
    Devra Lee20 minutes ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    ‘Sing Sing’ Actor JJ Velazquez Exonerated of Wrongful Murder Conviction After Serving Nearly 24 Years in Prison
    Variety5 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Producer Carla Sospedra Salvadó, Director Sergi Pérez Discuss Their ECAM Incubator Project ‘Memorial’
    Variety3 days ago
    ‘The Simpsons’ Aired Its ‘Series Finale’ on Sunday Night — but Don’t Worry, That Wasn’t Really the Last Episode
    Variety17 hours ago
    Gavin Creel, Tony Winner and Star of ‘Hair,’ ‘Hello, Dolly,’ ‘Into the Woods’ and More, Dies at 48
    Varietylast hour
    Amazon in Talks With Brian Williams to Host Election-Night Special (EXCLUSIVE)
    Variety2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Members Fired After Casino Plot Costs Cruise Line $100,000
    J. Souza19 days ago
    ‘The Hills of California’ Review: Sam Mendes and Jez Butterworth Deliver a Dream of a Broadway Drama
    Variety17 hours ago
    Chain Restaurant Known for Its 'Perfect' Burger Shut Down After State Inspection in Florida
    Akeena25 days ago
    No one wants to find ants : Server shares warning for customers who order red drinks at restaurant
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
    ‘SNL’ Jokes About Chappell Roan Fan Harassment With Bowen Yang Dressed as Celebrity Hippo Moo Deng: ‘We Both Deserve Patience and Grace’
    Variety1 day ago
    China Box Office: ‘Transformers One’ Takes Top Spot on Quietest Weekend of the Year
    Variety14 hours ago
    Albert Serra’s Bullfighting Doc ‘Afternoons of Solitude’ Wins Golden Shell at San Sebastián, as Pamela Anderson and ‘The Last Showgirl’ Take Jury Prize
    Variety1 day ago
    Sony Pictures Television Unveils Special “The Boys”-Themed Burger Joint (TV News Roundup)
    Variety2 hours ago
    Korea Box Office: ‘Executioner’ Reigns as ‘Transformers One’ Makes Second Place Debut
    Variety18 hours ago
    ‘Superman’ Star David Corenswet Bulked Up to 230 Pounds to Play Man of Steel: ‘I Didn’t Fit Into Any of My Pants’
    Variety1 day ago
    BBC Apologizes to ‘Sherlock’ Actor Over ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Bullying Allegations, Upholds Some Complaints
    Variety6 hours ago
    San Sebastian Posts a Vibrant 2024 Edition, Studded by Stars, Potential Breakouts and New Talent Discoveries
    Variety3 days ago
    Universal’s Stunning Campus Upgrade Built to ‘Sustain the Next 100 Years,’ Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and NBCU Content Chief Donna Langley Say
    Variety3 days ago
    John Ashton, ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor, Dies at 76
    Variety1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy