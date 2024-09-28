Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Variety

    Box Office: ‘The Wild Robot’ Powering Up to $35 Million Opening, ‘Megalopolis’ on Track for Less Than $5 Million

    By Jordan Moreau,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rl5KN_0vnA3GVb00

    Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s new film “The Wild Robot” is booting up with a better-than-expected $34 million opening weekend.

    Kris Bowers on Scoring 'The Wild Robot' and Why It Made Him Reflect on Parenthood

    Director Chris Sanders’ animated film was originally projected to make between $24 million to $30 million in its opening weekend. The family friendly movie launched with $11.3 million on Friday and will take the box office crown from Warner Bros.’ “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” Tim Burton’s horror comedy has reigned over the charts for the past three weeks and is on track for second place with $16 million in its fourth week of release.

    Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” is finally hitting theaters this weekend after premiering over the summer at the Cannes Film Festival. However, it’s on track to make $4.6 million in its opening weekend, less than initial projections of $5 million to $7 million. It’s made $1.84 million so far from 1,854 North American theaters. The film carries a $120 million budget, which was mostly self-financed by Coppola. Lionsgate is releasing and marketing the film in exchange for a distribution fee. “Megalopolis” is opening in fifth place at the box office, behind the Indian Telugu-language action film “Devara: Part 1,” which is shaping up for a $6.7 million opening weekend.

    Paramount’s “Transformers One,” starring Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry as young Optimus Prime and Megatron, opened in second place last weekend and falls to third this week. It’s estimated to make $9.3 million in its second frame.

    Box Office: 'The Wild Robot' Has $2 Million in Previews, 'Megalopolis' Makes $770,000

    This week’s final new movie, Sony’s “SNL” origin story “Saturday Night,” opened in five theaters in New York and Los Angeles before it goes wide in two weeks. It’s on track for a $255,000 opening and made $107,000 on Friday. The Jason Reitman film is on track for a $51,000 per-theater average this weekend.

    “The Wild Robot” stars Lupita Nyong’o as an adorable robot named Roz. After being abandoned on an unknown planet teeming with wildlife, Roz must adapt to her new environment. She also meets several animals who are voiced by Pedro Pascal, Kit Conner, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Mark Hamill, Ving Rhames and Stephanie Hsu.

    In “Megalopolis,” Adam Driver stars as the leader of a sprawling city called New Rome who must rebuild the futuristic metropolis. The cast includes Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman and Dustin Hoffman.

    New Movies Out Now in Theaters: What to See This Week

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fox Weatherman Stops Live Broadcast to Save Atlanta Woman Trapped in Hurricane Helene Flood
    Variety3 days ago
    Comedian Chris Distefano’s Next Stand-Up Special Lands at Hulu (TV News Roundup)
    Variety2 hours ago
    Chris Brown Domestic Violence Documentary Announced by ‘Quiet on Set’ Network ID as New Accuser Comes Forward
    Variety2 hours ago
    Florida Burger King Shut Down Again After Failing Inspection
    Akeena5 days ago
    ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ ‘Transformers One’ Fly Above ‘The Wild Robot’ at International Box Office
    Variety1 day ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks23 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Drake Hogestyn, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Veteran Who Played John Black, Dies at 70
    Variety1 day ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza9 days ago
    ‘Sing Sing’ Actor JJ Velazquez Exonerated of Wrongful Murder Conviction After Serving Nearly 24 Years in Prison
    Variety6 hours ago
    Producer Carla Sospedra Salvadó, Director Sergi Pérez Discuss Their ECAM Incubator Project ‘Memorial’
    Variety3 days ago
    ‘Rust’ Armorer Loses Bid for New Trial Over Withheld Evidence
    Variety3 hours ago
    A shopper catches Sam’s Club putting new expiration stickers on old orange juice
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Amazon in Talks With Brian Williams to Host Election-Night Special (EXCLUSIVE)
    Variety2 days ago
    Gavin Creel, Tony Winner and Star of ‘Hair,’ ‘Hello, Dolly,’ ‘Into the Woods’ and More, Dies at 48
    Variety2 hours ago
    Barbra Streisand Remembers ‘A Star Is Born’ Co-Star Kris Kristofferson: ‘He Was Something Special’
    Variety10 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    ‘The Hills of California’ Review: Sam Mendes and Jez Butterworth Deliver a Dream of a Broadway Drama
    Variety17 hours ago
    ‘The Simpsons’ Aired Its ‘Series Finale’ on Sunday Night — but Don’t Worry, That Wasn’t Really the Last Episode
    Variety18 hours ago
    Albert Serra’s Bullfighting Doc ‘Afternoons of Solitude’ Wins Golden Shell at San Sebastián, as Pamela Anderson and ‘The Last Showgirl’ Take Jury Prize
    Variety2 days ago
    Universal’s Stunning Campus Upgrade Built to ‘Sustain the Next 100 Years,’ Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and NBCU Content Chief Donna Langley Say
    Variety3 days ago
    BBC Apologizes to ‘Sherlock’ Actor Over ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Bullying Allegations, Upholds Some Complaints
    Variety6 hours ago
    Korea Box Office: ‘Executioner’ Reigns as ‘Transformers One’ Makes Second Place Debut
    Variety18 hours ago
    Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Singham Again’ International Distribution Rights Acquired by Phars Film (EXCLUSIVE)
    Variety3 days ago
    Anyma Adds Sphere Dates as First Electronic Act to Stage a Residency at the Las Vegas Venue
    Varietylast hour
    San Sebastian Posts a Vibrant 2024 Edition, Studded by Stars, Potential Breakouts and New Talent Discoveries
    Variety3 days ago
    ‘Superman’ Star David Corenswet Bulked Up to 230 Pounds to Play Man of Steel: ‘I Didn’t Fit Into Any of My Pants’
    Variety1 day ago
    Norwegian Director Eirik Svensson’s Africa-Set Drama ‘Safe House’ Tells Pulled-From-Headlines Story of Aid Worker’s Harrowing Plight
    Variety2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy