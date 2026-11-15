Vandalia is busy with delivery work right now, from big-name brands to flexible side-gig routes. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Vandalia, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00/hour

Schedule: Sunday & Wednesday off, start ~1:00 AM, 8–9 hour days (end when route is done)

Deliver snacks like Lay’s, Doritos, and Cheetos to local stores using a box truck. This is a physical, fast-paced job with on-the-job training and full-time health and lifestyle benefits.

Employer: Xenia Cartage Inc.

Xenia Cartage Inc. Location: Vandalia, OH & surrounding areas (Xenia, Fairborn, Troy, Piqua)

(Xenia, Fairborn, Troy, Piqua) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal, AVP (non-CDL)

Pay: $165.00 per day, weekly on Fridays

Local package delivery with paid training and a bonus after 60 days. Full-time drivers can get a health insurance stipend, multiple health plan options, and a SIMPLE IRA, plus chances to move up.

Employer: Relay P&D

Relay P&D Location: Vandalia, OH

Type: On-call, as-needed (non-CDL)

Pay: $150.00–$250.00 per day, based on experience

Great if you already have income and just want extra days. You’ll be called for fill-in routes on short notice, with paid training and active, on-the-road work delivering packages.

If any of these fit your schedule and energy level, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.