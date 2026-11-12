🏭 Vandalia, Ohio Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Vandalia’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles paying well above minimum wage. If you like building, fixing, or making things, these are worth a look.

Employer: Johnson Electric

Johnson Electric Location: Vandalia, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour (DOE)

You’ll spray water‑borne paint on small metal parts using a hand‑held spray gun, prep parts, mix coatings, and check your own work for quality. Good fit if you have steady hands, like detailed work, and want a clean, steady daytime schedule with room to grow.

Employer: Not listed (Aerospace/structural manufacturing role)

Not listed (Aerospace/structural manufacturing role) Location: Vandalia, OH

Type: Contract, full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $40.00–$47.00/hour

Senior-level role building and modifying major structural assemblies using blueprints, precision tools, and advanced inspection methods. Best for someone with 8–15+ years experience, strong blueprint reading skills, and their own tools who wants high hourly pay and a lead/mentor position.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good manufacturing experience travels well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.