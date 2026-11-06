🏗️ Vandalia, OH Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Vandalia’s engineering scene is busy right now, with aerospace, pharma, and defense firms all hiring. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some solid, career-building roles open nearby.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Vandalia, OH (on-site, daily)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on power generation products for military and commercial aircraft as part of the Sustaining Engineering team. You’ll support electronics design, troubleshooting, and production issues on the factory floor, and partner closely with design, manufacturing, test, and quality teams. Requires a BS in Electrical/Electronics Engineering and 5+ years of engineering experience; U.S. person status and on-site work are required. Relocation assistance is available.

Employer: Adare Pharma Solutions

Location: Vandalia, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role supporting commercial pharmaceutical products through scale-up, tech transfer, process development, optimization, and validation. You’ll handle deviations, failure investigations, batch records, and technical reports, and work with tablet presses, blenders, fluid beds, and more. Requires a BS/BA in Biology, Chemistry, Engineering, or related field plus 5–8 years’ experience and strong GMP and technical writing skills.

Employer: SURVICE Engineering

Location: Dayton Area (Vandalia/Dayton, OH)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $125,000 depending on experience and education

Support defense programs using Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) tools like Cameo to build complex system models, develop a digital thread, and help migrate to SysML v2. Role requires U.S. citizenship and the ability to obtain a security clearance, plus a bachelor’s degree and 2+ years of relevant experience. Good fit if you enjoy systems modeling, digital engineering, and working on small, focused teams.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—employers often flex for the right experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.