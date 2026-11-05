🏭 Vandalia, Ohio Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Hiring Now

Vandalia’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and problem solving. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Vandalia, OH (manufacturing plant)

(manufacturing plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team that keeps a busy production plant running. You’ll coordinate repairs, manage parts inventory, run preventive maintenance, and directly supervise maintenance staff while being on call for urgent issues.

Good fit if you: have 4+ years of maintenance experience in a manufacturing plant, strong hands-on skills (mechanical, electrical, hydraulics, pneumatics), and like leading people. Offers a full benefits package including 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, and parental leave.

Employer: ACV Auctions

Location: Vandalia, OH (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly pay range listed in the Job Details section of the posting; eligible for monthly incentive pay (average $777/month in 2025 for this territory)

Inspect used vehicles at dealerships, auctions, and homes, then write up condition reports and upload photos to ACV’s online auction platform. You’ll drive to different sites, spot damage and mechanical issues, and help dealers list and sell cars.

Good fit if you: have 1+ year in the auto field (body, paint, or mechanical), enjoy working outside and moving around, and are comfortable talking with customers. Requires a valid driver’s license, ability to drive manual and automatic, and to lift 25+ lbs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, company-paid disability and life insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and generous PTO/holidays.

Employer: Lincotek Group

Location: Dayton, OH (Onsite, near Vandalia)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work for a growing medical device manufacturer focused on advanced CNC machining. You’ll develop and optimize CNC processes (multi-axis milling, turning, Swiss, grinding), create CAD/CAM programs, support new product launches, and drive lean improvements on the shop floor.

Good fit if you: are a US citizen or Green Card holder with 3+ years of CNC manufacturing engineering experience, strong Mastercam/SolidWorks/Siemens NX skills, and hands-on machining know-how. Role offers bonus eligibility and the chance to work with advanced CNC tech in a collaborative engineering team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, exact pay, and how to apply. Don’t wait too long; good manufacturing roles in Vandalia tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.