🔧 Vandalia, OH Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Vandalia has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings running clean and smooth. These roles range from lead cleaner to plant maintenance manager, with steady hours and clear responsibilities.

Employer: CBRE

CBRE Location: Vandalia, OH

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift ( Sunday–Thursday, 4:00 PM–11:30 PM )

, 2nd shift ( ) Salary: $37,400–$40,000/year ($17.98–$19.23/hour)

Lead the evening cleaning crew for a major commercial real estate company. You’ll handle daily cleaning, train new staff, check equipment and supplies, and help improve processes while still doing hands-on cleaning.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Vandalia, OH

Type: Full-time (on-call 24/7 for plant needs)

Full-time (on-call for plant needs) Salary: Not listed

Run the maintenance department for a busy manufacturing plant, supervising the team that keeps production equipment up and running. This role is ideal if you have several years of plant maintenance experience and want leadership responsibility plus strong benefits (401(k) match, insurance, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and more).

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Vandalia, OH

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 10:00 AM–6:30 PM

, Salary: $17.00–$18.00/hour

Day-shift lead role where you handle janitorial work and help guide the custodial team. You’ll operate cleaning equipment, track supplies and equipment, and support training and quality checks, with steady weekday hours.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.