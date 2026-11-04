🚧 Vandalia, OH Construction Jobs with Multiple $30–$45/hr Openings

Vandalia’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for licensed pros. If you’ve got skills in the field, there’s good money and steady work on the table.

Employer: Thomas & Galbraith – Dayton

Thomas & Galbraith – Dayton Location: Vandalia, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$40 per hour + commission

Work as a residential electrician handling installs, maintenance, and repairs in homes while following all safety codes. This role stands out for its industry-leading pay, strong benefits (telehealth, 401k match, disability, paid holidays, PTO), and clear room to grow your career.

Employer: Waibel Energy Systems

Location: Vandalia, OH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $30–$45 per hour

Join a commercial plumbing team installing water lines, repairing fixtures, and troubleshooting systems for business clients. This one is appealing if you want steady commercial work, a company truck and tools provided, plus medical, dental/vision, 401k match, profit share, paid vacation, sick time, and volunteer PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Vandalia’s trades jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.